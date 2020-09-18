Alyssa Milano believes the US Constitution does not have protections for women.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little.

You know what, laugh a LOT, because this is some seriously ridiculous nonsense.

Does she really think the Constitution excludes women?

Wow.

Annnd as usual, Alyssa shut down anyone who she doesn’t follow from commenting on her post.

But that didn’t keep people from quote-tweeting her which honestly makes it even worse.

But it has lots of big words and no pictures!

You can’t.

We could always break out the puppets and crayons.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not when you can shut down any comments disagreeing with you.

Alyssa has the right to bear arms?

Heh.

Which is the usual with any Alyssa Milano tweet.

Yup.

***

