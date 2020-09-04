No wonder they’re trying to hard so push a BS story about Trump disrespecting a bunch of dead American troops … the country is coming back. The economy is coming back.

And while this is GREAT news for Americans, it’s bad news for Democrats when they’re running a guy who is literally reading ‘end quote’ from a teleprompter.

Look at this:

Even the Obama crowd is marveling at President Trump’s handling of the economic recovery. Former Obama economic advisor: Unemployment “lower even than I thought it would be at the end of the year.” pic.twitter.com/kVRJLIaSJ1 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 4, 2020

Ruh-roh, Biden.

Even a former economic adviser for Obama is impressed with the job Trump has done. Sucks to be you.

It took obungo 8 years to get this kind of recovery. — DJT (@camjohn_) September 4, 2020

We’re not sure Obama ever really had a real recovery.

As always, Good news for America is bad news for leftists. Cry more. — Crib72 (@Crib722) September 4, 2020

Oh, they’re definitely crying.

And it’s just getting started.

***

