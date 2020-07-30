Mika Brzezinski had to get her digs in after Herman Cain passed away. Of course, the TDS-inflicted Mika was more concerned about slamming Trump than she was going after Cain but still … this is pretty gross.

And trying to hide behind ‘just the facts’?

Whatever.

Just the facts – Herman Cain went to the @realDonaldTrump TULSA SUPERSPREADER rally -no mask. The campaign squashed people close so the crowd would look bigger. They cheered for their President for hours. Cain tested positive for COVID nine days later. Now Herman Cain is dead. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 30, 2020

Jeebus, Mika. Give it 24 hours before being a shrieking harpy, would ya’?

Mika tapdancing on a man's grave because Orange Man Bad. Not a good look. https://t.co/UPfz5hmzZx — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 30, 2020

OrAnGe MaN bAd.

It’s all so old.

Mika this is a lie – no one told us where to sit do not lie to the public like this. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2020

But she claims it’s just the facts!

Oopsie.

Could it be that Mika is pushing … wait for it … wait some more … FAKE NEWS?!

Just The Facts – You Are a Home Wrecking Asswipe. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) July 30, 2020

Oof.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

We’re grateful to Rob for saying it for us …

The only "facts" in your tweet that are true is that he was at the rally and has now passed away. Another "fact", you are pure human garbage for politicizing the mans death and trying to blame the President. — Yoop (@_Yoop1) July 30, 2020

Hun, Mr. Cain was not forced to do anything against his will. Your insides are ugly and it is oozing out.

Shame on you, Mika. — jtomka #VoteTrumpNoMatterWhat (@jtomka) July 30, 2020

True story.

It couldn't be because of his stage 4 cancer, could it? Nah. Gotta keep up the anti-Trump narrative. — Rocket Bunny (@stacy_e) July 30, 2020

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT!!!

'Just the facts'? Newspeak for 'your truth' as your ilk is completely incapable of 'facts'. On a side note, please dictate to us 'your truth' how the months of rioting mob throngs in democrat cities haven't/aren't increasing the 'new positives' in COVID test results. — Maggie (@drillanwr) July 30, 2020

You think the incubation period was only 9 hours long? And you are just gross. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2020

This. ^

You are a disgusting ghoul. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) July 30, 2020

You are loathsome. — jerZboyMediaUSA #AllLivesMatter #HCQworks (@jerZboyUSA) July 30, 2020

Just the facts, right?

***

