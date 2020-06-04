Nothing says you’re ‘listening’ to the protesters like writing stupid and unoriginal crap about the cops on Twitter.

Like ex-Hillary spokesman Brian Fallon did.

Defund the police — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 4, 2020

So powerful.

So edgy.

So meaningful.

Wait … sorry.

Let’s try that again.

So desperate.

So embarrassing.

So transparently useless.

When the mob reaches Brian's house who will he call? https://t.co/uguJ4wBTiF — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 4, 2020

His mom.

You, sir, are a moron. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 4, 2020

That, sir, is an insult to morons.

Who will show up when you dial 911? — All Lives Matter bot (@always_on_hold) June 4, 2020

Hillary’s flying monkeys?

Yes please defund the police. That way they can’t come and take our guns. And ammo too. Can’t forget about that. — Arturo (@RoadRunnerI80) June 4, 2020

Good point. Brian is of the same political persuasion as the people who were just recently claiming only the police should be armed because guns are bad, m’kay.

Who needs businesses? — CoachRoh (@roachman61) June 4, 2020

Not Democrats. All they need is their Messiah, the government.

I always knew you were a pandering fool. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) June 4, 2020

Dude worked for Hillary Clinton, which is sort of a given.

Defund your mom. — Amy (@ScreaminEaglet) June 4, 2020

Always a good day when we can include a ‘your mom’ joke.

This just shows the world your ignorance — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) June 4, 2020

Accurate.

Nah just stop electing democrats — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) June 4, 2020

Wait until looters show up at your house. You’ll be begging for the police. — Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) June 4, 2020

Make sure you give your local PD your address so they can ignore it. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 4, 2020

We all know Brian would be on the phone calling 9-1-1 if the protesters showed up in his front yard but you know, he’s edgy and totally down with the people or something.

*all the eye-rolls*

***

Related:

And we thought the FART was bad: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s nasty response to Republican Jewish Coalition asking him to apologize for calling Richard Grenell a Nazi is a DOOZY