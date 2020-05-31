There are a few constants on Twitter.

Donald Trump could tweet that the sky is blue and thousands (millions?) of people will scream at him that he’s a racist.

Left-leaning accounts can openly threaten the White House while right-leaning accounts get suspended for calling Brian Stelter a ‘pansy’.

And Cheri Jacobus will be acting like an unhinged hyena who sat on a cactus.

Seriously.

Look at this tweet of hers attacking Mollie Hemingway and babbling about race white riot and defending Antifa. And we thought Joy Reid had lost her marbles, yikes.

Mollie Hemingway is a white supremacist and works for the secretly funded white supremacist rag The Federalist. She also knows the white protesters breaking windows and starting fires are an "op" to try to blame Antifa and give Trump the race white riot he's so bloodthirsty for. pic.twitter.com/VhABG3V7JI — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) May 30, 2020

Notice Cheri wasn’t brave enough to actually tag Mollie in her tweet. No no, she took a screenshot of Mollie so she could drag her in front of the people she actually hasn’t blocked on Twitter. It’s one thing to dislike Trump, plenty of people do, it’s another to let it completely destroy your whole world.

Oh, and FYI, her silly conspiracy about the looting and rioting being started by white supremacists totally fell apart.

But you knew that.

For those blocked and asking what the tweet says: pic.twitter.com/CDn3W9AMpM — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 30, 2020

Wait for it …

She’s big and tough as long as you can’t actually engage her.

Yup.

It's remarkable how quickly the absurd "It's white nationalists" talking points were disseminated through the left wing ranks. All at once, as if in a trance, the DNC, Biden campaign, ex Obama officials and media all ran with it. — Mick Fury (@JerusalemFury) May 30, 2020

Is there something wrong w her? — Ms. Understood, RN (@TDsVoice) May 30, 2020

Trump broke her.

*shrug*

Mollie didn’t bother to engage or entertain Cheri because likely she knew the tweet was all about getting attention. That or Cheri has her blocked like she does most of Twitter. We like to think it was a ‘talk to the hand’ moment.

And…she used to be a “conservative” if I recall correctly…they are all sandwich short of a picnic. — ✝️🇺🇸Patriot Maja🇺🇸✝️ (@majajwo) May 30, 2020

Not the brightest crayon in the box.

Not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Etc. etc.

***

