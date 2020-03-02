Thank goodness President Trump started proactively planning for the coronavirus MONTHS ago and truly, VP Pence is such a great choice to lead the ‘Coronavirus Taskforce.’ Seems like they have our safety well in hand …

Today we had a very productive meeting of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce in the Situation Room. We placed additional travel restrictions on Iran & we are increasing the travel advisory to level 4, urging Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy & South Korea. pic.twitter.com/Npv5ADRijT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 29, 2020

Travel restrictions, travel advisory, urging Americans not to travel.

Seems legit.

And, of course, the good, sincere, and totally unbiased people in the traditional media are reporting JUST the facts so Americans aren’t so afraid.

Oh, wait.

Where are the women? https://t.co/YSMGOmigku — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 1, 2020

Because clearly estrogen stops the coronavirus. Duh.

Who gives a s**t, Stephanie.

Seriously.

That’s NOT the story here.

Journalists: The coronavirus is very serious and shame on anyone who's politicizing it Also journalists: pic.twitter.com/Xgkl0HWE8n — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 1, 2020

GIRL POWER DUDE.

How do you know how these people identify? Don't be such a bigot. — Ella Vader 🎮🏈📚🇺🇸 (@kilomikealpha76) March 2, 2020

How dare you assume the gender of everyone at that table? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 2, 2020

Where's Stacey Abrams—world renowned Governor and epidemiologist? — mallen (@mallen2010) March 1, 2020

They are making sandwiches. — Steve B (@boyce_steve) March 2, 2020

Annnd we’re dead now.

And hungry.

Thanks.

Sorry but having a vagina doesn’t make you qualified on that basis alone. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) March 2, 2020

Sorry, but the CDC has clearly stated vaginas will totally stop the coronavirus in its tracks.

Or something.

In the middle of an escalation situation, that’s your first thought? Really? according to Forbes…https://t.co/jVjo9z8hK6 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 1, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Whoa, we use a lot of caps when we make fun of the Left. Maybe because it always seems like they’re shouting at everyone.

Bernie Sanders thing?

Don't worry at least 3 of them identify as women. — The Madurski #Pathead (@Noone86595893) March 2, 2020

Gender is a social construct, so …. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) March 1, 2020

Who cares about the most qualified when orange man bad is more important. — Don Dawson 👌🇺🇸👌 (@ddrag3dawson) March 2, 2020

Sure, people around the world are panicking that it’s the end of times but more importantly, TRUMP IS A TOTAL SEXIST!

It’s all so exhausting.

