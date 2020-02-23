If Tom Nichols’ end goal for all of this Never Trump nonsense was to make himself entirely unlikeable and all too mockable he’s succeeding in a HUGE way. What sort of conservative ‘expert’ thinks voting for a socialist is a good idea? Let alone admitting as much on Twitter where he or she knows they will just get DECIMATED.

And Twitchied.

Yup, we’re a verb now. #DealWithIt

Rhode Island's primary isn't until late, so I get to register as a Democrat to cast a protest vote in the primary against Sanders as the inevitable nominee, who I will then vote for as a protest against the incumbent. Good job everyone — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020

Tom isn’t getting his way with the Left either.

Poor lil fella.

Guess Democrats and Leftists don’t like getting lectured and nagged about how they vote by a so-called ‘expert’ either.

Which says that you really do not understand what is happening — Scott McMorrow (@scottmcmorrow) February 23, 2020

Yes, I do: Trump is winning again. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020

Yes, he is.

Not our fault your party self-destructed — Pinboard (@Pinboard) February 23, 2020

Not my fault your party is self-destructing now. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020

Tom seems tense, yes?

"I'm so conservative that I have to vote for the Communist!" says the expert. LOL — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) February 23, 2020

A lot of people dunking on Tom Nichols tonight and I’d just like to state that in his defense I don’t think he’s a grifter. He’s just a moron. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2020

Don’t be too hard on him, folks.

“I’m voting for communism because Drumpf put a boo boo on my feelings” -Tom — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2020

Omfg. Who cares? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 23, 2020

You deserve every bit of that torment. — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) February 23, 2020

He’s certainly earned it.

That’ll show ‘em. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 23, 2020

You have reached NeverTrump – Brain-Dead Level. Congratulations. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) February 23, 2020

What do you mean, "Good job, everyone"? We're not responsible for your idiocy, Tom. — The resurgence of killmaven (@Killmaven) February 23, 2020

And until the end of time everyone will get to point out that you voted for socialism. — BTME (@btme87) February 23, 2020

You've spent a LOT of time railing against candidates who weren't Sanders. Perhaps if you'd spent your time supporting someone else, you'd be in a better place. — Walken23 (@Walken23) February 23, 2020

I supported Klobuchar and said so, but you were too busy being mad and frantically tweeting from Mom's basement to notice it. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020

Uh-oh, Tom sounds cranky.

Yes, Tom. It’s everyone. Absolutely everyone. Except you, of course. — tpovio (@tpovio) February 23, 2020

If only the little people in flyover country with their redneck, podunk ways would have listened to Tom’s sanctimonious lectures over the past four years.

*eye roll*