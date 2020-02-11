We watch a lot of cringy footage here at Twitchy. Hey man, when you cover Twitter for a living, especially political Twitter, it’s just what you do. And we have seen some super cringy videos … but this one of Pete Buttigieg talking about ‘dark money’ to a room full of black people could well be the most cringy ever.

Watch.

Pete accidentally calls “dark money” “black money” while speaking to a room of black people. He then makes it so awkward that it physically hurt to watch this video.

pic.twitter.com/ImMvC2DE3u — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2020

BLACK MONEY.

OMG. Did he really say that?

African American money.

Dark money, Pete.

The look on the host’s face … annnd we’re dead.

Please clap… — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 11, 2020

100%. A room full of black people and it's the first time he's used that term. Got caught on himself. — /. (@thatprincesong) February 11, 2020

Whoo boy, he stands no chance in the general. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) February 11, 2020

Can you imagine the fit the media would throw if Trump slipped like that?! ROFL

I can't fathom why people keep saying that Buttigieg has a problem with minorities. Complete mystery. — (((Book))) (@Book_56) February 11, 2020

"don't say black… don't say black…" "black money" "%&#$!" — Accented Reality (@accentedreality) February 11, 2020

And what’s the deal with his suit matching the backdrop?

It’s "Money of Color.” 🙄 — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) February 11, 2020

Pete. Dude.

Make it stop.

***

Related:

‘Just Xerox a copy’: After you hear Mike Bloomberg’s 2015 speech on minorities you’ll see why he tried to block it #BloombergIsRacist

Heap big LIE: Elizabeth Warren claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill BAREFOOT IN THE SNOW) to get breakfast, except there’s NO way

‘It’s like she’s getting DUMBER’: AOC lashes out at rural America for using the Electoral College to pick on big cities and OMG-LOL