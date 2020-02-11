We watch a lot of cringy footage here at Twitchy. Hey man, when you cover Twitter for a living, especially political Twitter, it’s just what you do. And we have seen some super cringy videos … but this one of Pete Buttigieg talking about ‘dark money’ to a room full of black people could well be the most cringy ever.
Watch.
Pete accidentally calls “dark money” “black money” while speaking to a room of black people. He then makes it so awkward that it physically hurt to watch this video.
pic.twitter.com/ImMvC2DE3u
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2020
BLACK MONEY.
OMG. Did he really say that?
African American money.
Dark money, Pete.
The look on the host’s face … annnd we’re dead.
Please clap…
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 11, 2020
Freudian Slip? pic.twitter.com/7BXwC5iyni
— SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) February 11, 2020
100%. A room full of black people and it's the first time he's used that term. Got caught on himself.
— /. (@thatprincesong) February 11, 2020
Whoo boy, he stands no chance in the general.
— Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) February 11, 2020
Can you imagine the fit the media would throw if Trump slipped like that?! ROFL
— Rwalker⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@conserv_chicky) February 11, 2020
I can't fathom why people keep saying that Buttigieg has a problem with minorities.
Complete mystery.
— (((Book))) (@Book_56) February 11, 2020
"don't say black… don't say black…"
"black money"
"%&#$!"
— Accented Reality (@accentedreality) February 11, 2020
And what’s the deal with his suit matching the backdrop?
It’s "Money of Color.” 🙄
— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) February 11, 2020
Pete. Dude.
Make it stop.
***
Related:
‘Just Xerox a copy’: After you hear Mike Bloomberg’s 2015 speech on minorities you’ll see why he tried to block it #BloombergIsRacist
Heap big LIE: Elizabeth Warren claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill BAREFOOT IN THE SNOW) to get breakfast, except there’s NO way
‘It’s like she’s getting DUMBER’: AOC lashes out at rural America for using the Electoral College to pick on big cities and OMG-LOL