(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 AM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Take a moment to watch this latest snippet from GREEEEETTTCHHHH!

Okay, now we all likely have the same question: Who can we talk to about getting those 53 seconds of our lives back? 

No one else, just the writer?

Okay FINE! 

So, let's stroll down the post and find those who favor this argument for fun.

This is very nearly a passable meme for a Leftist.

This one, not so much. The truth is that the Democratic party has lost touch with everyday America. This is why the DNC was full of flags, prayers, and patriotic rhetoric, hiding backbiting comments about half the country. They know we, the people, are waking up, and they are hoping against hope that they can lull us back to sleep. 

The answer to this recurring question in this thread is likely a hard no, making this video ludicrous.

They want this to be memory-holed soooo bad; don't let it be.

Hello, 911, we need to report a murder ...

This is very true 

Mark with the laser-guided truth bomb! 

What happened to the fed-napping investigation?

The Left is trying way too hard, and most of us can see it. Their base may be fired up again, but their base alone doesn't allow them to retain the presidency. 

Just remember the choice is yours. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION GRETCHEN WHITMER

