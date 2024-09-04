(WATCH) Gretchen 'GRETCH' Whitmer Tries So Hard to Relate to Middle Class Americans

Take a moment to watch this latest snippet from GREEEEETTTCHHHH!

BOOM! Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just TORCHED Donald Trump for not understanding the lives of normal Americans:



“You think he’s ever swung a hammer or used a power tool in his life? Oh hell no. You think he’s ever scanned a coupon at the store to save money? He has never struggled.”… pic.twitter.com/3Yok4xUbNK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 2, 2024

Okay, now we all likely have the same question: Who can we talk to about getting those 53 seconds of our lives back?

No one else, just the writer?

Okay FINE!

So, let's stroll down the post and find those who favor this argument for fun.

Dumb and Dumber pic.twitter.com/S8nrXNK1HK — Suomi Fella 🇪🇺🇫🇮✝️ (@SuomiFella) September 2, 2024

This is very nearly a passable meme for a Leftist.

He's never grocery shopped or washed a dish. He's never washed an item of clothing or swept a floor. He has a valet who picks out his clothes and styles his "hair." He got his start in business with a $400M gift. And yet maga living paycheck to paycheck think he is one of them. pic.twitter.com/RlVVXmXT8X — Tired of trump being the dumbest MFer on Earth (@Tired_Nonsense_) September 2, 2024

This one, not so much. The truth is that the Democratic party has lost touch with everyday America. This is why the DNC was full of flags, prayers, and patriotic rhetoric, hiding backbiting comments about half the country. They know we, the people, are waking up, and they are hoping against hope that they can lull us back to sleep.

Do you really believe she has either? This is the same b**** that forbid the sale of seeds during covid ffs. This is the woman that wouldn't let you plant your own garden but if you wanted to go to a bar and watch a woman take her clothes off for singles, that was just peachy! — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) September 3, 2024

She's a lawyer and the child of lawyers who's spent most of her career in politics. Slooooow your roll, Norma Rae. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 3, 2024

Has she? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 2, 2024

The answer to this recurring question in this thread is likely a hard no, making this video ludicrous.

She shut down mom & pop stores, but let corporate stores stay open.



Real champion of "the people" you got there. — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) September 3, 2024

They want this to be memory-holed soooo bad; don't let it be.

He 💯 has swung a hammer, used a nail gun, a backhoe and an excavator and that was just in Atlantic City, NJ. But, I bet, unlike Gretchen, he has ever staged his own kidnapping! — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 2, 2024

Hello, 911, we need to report a murder ...

The people who swing hammers and use power tools LOVE Donald Trump. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TBH88F2CEs — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) September 2, 2024

This is very true

So says the woman who locked down & banned her citizens from going outside during COVID, yet her family was living it up at their multimillion dollar lakehouse fighting with the Marina to get their boat out for them. Yeah, she, like nearly all of her kind, are hypocrite frauds. — 🇺🇸Mark Clabaugh🇺🇸 (@clabaugh_mark) September 2, 2024

Mark with the laser-guided truth bomb!

Isn’t this the Nazi Governor that planned her own kidnapping with the help of the FBI? — Abe Froman 🇺🇸 (@SexyassMeatloaf) September 2, 2024

Donald Trump took $1 million and turned it into $6.5 billion while creating over 30,000 jobs



Gretchen Whitmer just locked you down in your home and threatens you and your family if you didn’t take an experimental gene therapy and then she faked her own kidnapping — TXPrideSon43!!! 🇺🇸 (@TMerk4343) September 2, 2024

What happened to the fed-napping investigation?

He doesn't?

This suggests otherwise....

Here, suck on this... 👇 pic.twitter.com/im0QzbPEyA — Deplorable Deangelo 🇺🇸 (@LiberalRipper) September 2, 2024

The Left is trying way too hard, and most of us can see it. Their base may be fired up again, but their base alone doesn't allow them to retain the presidency.

Just remember the choice is yours.