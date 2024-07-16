Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC

Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The hot takes keep coming after day one of the Republican National Convention, 2024.

Advertisement

You fine folks sure didn't disappoint in your candid responses to the bogus hot take, though.

He does seem a bit unwell, doesn't he?

Is there a doctor in the house?

This writer has seen less projection in a movie theater.

One would hope that things would have toned down just a touch after this past Saturday.

One would hope. *sigh*

Does anybody want to explain the origin of the character Uncle Tom to James here?

You know what? Never mind, we'll just link it.

Here's a hint kids, it's not the insult James thinks it is to call someone of color that. 

We're just going to leave this right here.

We all look the same on the inside, and we need to remember that. 

Apparently LOL!

Ok, who made this account? 

You laugh. It's true, though! 

Advertisement

He does seem committed, doesn't he?

As you might suspect, a few agreed with this hot mess of a take, but maybe not as many as you might expect. Hope for the future, perhaps? Only time will tell.

This writer knows and truly believes this: We are more alike than we are different, but as long as the powers that be and the individual groups make us focus on those differences, they divide us, which means they win.

Dear Reader, your time is coming to choose the direction of this country. All this writer will ask is to choose wisely and follow your conscience.

Remember Remember the fifth of November.

Tags: BIDEN RNC TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

