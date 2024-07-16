Alex Cole WRECKED on X for Singularly Bad Hot Take on the RNC

The hot takes keep coming after day one of the Republican National Convention, 2024.

The RNC Convention is so diverse…



There are young white racists, old white racists, male white racists and female white racists. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

You fine folks sure didn't disappoint in your candid responses to the bogus hot take, though.

This your guy.



You really seem to be melting down.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DgHPUlXXdV — Biden is Corrupt (@TonyMontana5309) July 16, 2024

He does seem a bit unwell, doesn't he?

Is there a doctor in the house?

Oh look, Alex is calling people racist

I’m sooooo shocked

It’s called “projection” — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) July 16, 2024

This writer has seen less projection in a movie theater.

More race baiting and fear mongering. Pathetic. — Rayder Nayshun (@LVBizMan) July 16, 2024

One would hope that things would have toned down just a touch after this past Saturday.

One would hope. *sigh*

Your Forget 2 Uncle Tom's and Yes Sir Bosses. Tim Scott and Byron Donaldson. — James Henry (@Jameshenry1970) July 16, 2024

Does anybody want to explain the origin of the character Uncle Tom to James here?

You know what? Never mind, we'll just link it.

Here's a hint kids, it's not the insult James thinks it is to call someone of color that.

The #PartyOfRacism has spoken.

Dems are and always have been racist.



GOP is the exact opposite in the real world. pic.twitter.com/bWMHhdlX7z — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) July 16, 2024

We're just going to leave this right here.

Instead of worrying about skin color, let’s find a way to stick together. We need true leadership and you damn well know that’s TRUMP/VANCE 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — DeltaD (@DeltaD08373004) July 16, 2024

when all you see is color (identity as you like to call it) maybe your are the racists... people don't like your hate. — Alic Surn (@AlicSurn) July 16, 2024

It’s 2024, find some new content. The race baiting is getting stale. — Preston (@P_M0RG) July 16, 2024

We all look the same on the inside, and we need to remember that.

So Harmer Dhillon doing a Sikh pray is racist ay Alex? — DSingh (@DevDSingh22) July 16, 2024

Apparently LOL!

You sound bitter — Politisticks🇺🇸 (@politisticks_) July 16, 2024

READERS ADDED CONTEXT: Throughout history democrats owned slaves, were against desegregation, founded the KKK, and passed the 94 crime bill, just to name a few, but republicans are racist. — Community Notes (Parody) (@commuityNotes) July 16, 2024

Ok, who made this account?

You laugh. It's true, though!

You embody TDS in a new way every day. It’s quite impressive — Keen_Awareness (@keen_awareness) July 16, 2024

He does seem committed, doesn't he?

As you might suspect, a few agreed with this hot mess of a take, but maybe not as many as you might expect. Hope for the future, perhaps? Only time will tell.

This writer knows and truly believes this: We are more alike than we are different, but as long as the powers that be and the individual groups make us focus on those differences, they divide us, which means they win.

Dear Reader, your time is coming to choose the direction of this country. All this writer will ask is to choose wisely and follow your conscience.

Remember Remember the fifth of November.