Dark Brandon Takes A Swipe At Trump On X Gets Owned Gloriously

The gloves are off, GUISE! He means it this time!

He does!

NO REALLY SEE!

No more free passes for Donald Trump.



We’re going to say who he is, and what he intends to do.



He’s a convicted criminal. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

How many cue cards did it take to write this, Joe?

Assuming that's you.

Will you take a cognitive test Joe? pic.twitter.com/2JppClFJhY — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 13, 2024

*whispering hoarsely* He takes one every day! Come on, man!

I’m proudly voting for the convicted criminal! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2024

I'm still voting for the convicted felon. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 12, 2024

Donald Trump is a political prisoner.

We are all voting for him. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) July 12, 2024

There seems to be a theme developing! LOL

But wait, I thought he was your vice president? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2024

Why did you pick him as your VP? — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 13, 2024

Why are you hating on the VP? — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 13, 2024

This is never going to get old!

Aaaaand neither is that, LOL!

That is an excellent question sir.

So Is your son 🤣. However. Crackhead Hunter did what he was charged for. Anyone with a brain knows trumps innocent. That’s the difference — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 13, 2024

Hey, that's an insult to average crackheads!

Meme checkpoint ahead: all memes on this post are subject to being appropriated by the writer.

Who is the commander-in-chief controlling Biden? pic.twitter.com/E1KCgNaLJD — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 12, 2024

This writer's guess is probably Ole Barry himself, but that's a guess.

Well finally you guys are going to start being hard on Donald Trump. You’ve all been so gracious for 8 years. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 13, 2024

Right? Trumped up charges, expired misdemeanors converted to felonies, civil cases destroying the state of New York, but sure, the gloves are off now? LOL

Folks were siding with Biden, of course, but ...

Anyway ...

The choice is yours, gentle reader: four more years of Dark, Brandon, or do we Make America Great Again?

Remember remember the fifth of November and choose wisely.