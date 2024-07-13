Dark Brandon Takes A Swipe At Trump On X Gets Owned Gloriously

The gloves are off, GUISE! He means it this time!
He does!
NO REALLY SEE!
No more free passes for Donald Trump.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024
We’re going to say who he is, and what he intends to do.
He’s a convicted criminal.
How many cue cards did it take to write this, Joe?
Assuming that's you.
Will you take a cognitive test Joe? pic.twitter.com/2JppClFJhY— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 13, 2024
*whispering hoarsely* He takes one every day! Come on, man!
I’m proudly voting for the convicted criminal!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024
I'm still voting for the convicted felon.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 12, 2024
Donald Trump is a political prisoner.— Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) July 12, 2024
We are all voting for him.
There seems to be a theme developing! LOL
But wait, I thought he was your vice president?— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2024
Why did you pick him as your VP?— SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 13, 2024
Why are you hating on the VP?— RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 13, 2024
This is never going to get old!
July 13, 2024
Aaaaand neither is that, LOL!
July 13, 2024
That is an excellent question sir.
So Is your son 🤣. However. Crackhead Hunter did what he was charged for. Anyone with a brain knows trumps innocent. That’s the difference— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 13, 2024
Hey, that's an insult to average crackheads!
July 13, 2024
Meme checkpoint ahead: all memes on this post are subject to being appropriated by the writer.
Who is the commander-in-chief controlling Biden? pic.twitter.com/E1KCgNaLJD— Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 12, 2024
This writer's guess is probably Ole Barry himself, but that's a guess.
Well finally you guys are going to start being hard on Donald Trump. You’ve all been so gracious for 8 years.— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 13, 2024
Right? Trumped up charges, expired misdemeanors converted to felonies, civil cases destroying the state of New York, but sure, the gloves are off now? LOL
Folks were siding with Biden, of course, but ...
Anyway ...
The choice is yours, gentle reader: four more years of Dark, Brandon, or do we Make America Great Again?
Remember remember the fifth of November and choose wisely.
