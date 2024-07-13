Senator James Lankford Speaks Out About Recent Terror Designations At Fort Liberty
Dark Brandon Takes A Swipe At Trump On X Gets Owned Gloriously

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 AM on July 13, 2024
Twitter

The gloves are off, GUISE! He means it this time!

He does!

NO REALLY SEE!

How many cue cards did it take to write this, Joe? 

Assuming that's you.

*whispering hoarsely* He takes one every day! Come on, man!

There seems to be a theme developing! LOL

This is never going to get old! 

Aaaaand neither is that, LOL!

That is an excellent question sir.

Hey, that's an insult to average crackheads! 

Meme checkpoint ahead: all memes on this post are subject to being appropriated by the writer.

This writer's guess is probably Ole Barry himself, but that's a guess. 

Right? Trumped up charges, expired misdemeanors converted to felonies, civil cases destroying the state of New York, but sure, the gloves are off now? LOL

Folks were siding with Biden, of course, but ...

Anyway ...

The choice is yours, gentle reader: four more years of Dark, Brandon, or do we Make America Great Again? 

Remember remember the fifth of November and choose wisely.

Tags: CAMPAIGN JOE BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

