The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen The light About Fauci

Oh, look who is suddenly trying to rewrite history.

During the pandemic Dr. Fauci created a climate where anybody who questioned him about the Wuhan lab theory or 6 feet apart was irresponsible. After today’s testimony, we now know that skepticism was warranted, the questions were valid and he knowingly misled people. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) June 3, 2024

Seriously though, is he trying to change sides now that it doesn't matter?

I knew four years ago. Everyone else had the opportunity to know. Choices matter.

Fauci is a criminal and those who aided and abetted him are co-conspirators. — jackwindsor (@jackwindsor) June 4, 2024

A lot of people knew four years ago they were pilloried and ostracized.

WE knew it was all lies as it was happening.

WE were on podcasts, radio shows, and social media presenting information that contradicted "The Science."

We were called everything from traitors to killers for our efforts.

YOU marched right along with this lunatic. https://t.co/KwE92dPmlK — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) June 4, 2024

What he said, times eleventy.

This is rich coming from this guy.



We must do everything on our power to keep him from being our next governor. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) June 4, 2024

Ohioans, it's your choice, not ours, but listening to Mark might be a good idea in this writer's opinion.

Seriously! I watched as people I care about lost their jobs and you went along with Dewine all the way! Did you think we would forget? The companies like Smuckers who just fired people with years in the company! We will NOT FORGIVE or FORGET!!! — GenX73 (@RLGenX73) June 4, 2024

I campaigned against all that garbage in 2022. This is your governor that you ran with, make sure to tell everyone how you helped DeWine locked down Ohio if/when you run in 2026. (Spoiler, I won’t be endorsing you in the primary.) pic.twitter.com/SQtoMYJX32 — Justin George (@jdgeorge94) June 4, 2024

And you went along with it because DeWine and Amy Acton went along with Fauci.



You don't get to rewrite history Jon. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) June 4, 2024

Oh my word! What planet were you on when this was going on? Too late to save yourself now.

You and the Governor shut us down. You had the power NOT to! Ohio was one of the first to do it for months on end.

Many of us didn’t conform and yet we were the ones who lost jobs. — Debs77 (@debry77) June 4, 2024

Sir, with respect, you stood by while your boss stood in lock step with Fauci. We could tell you did not necessarily agree, but you stood by and said nothing — Nate De La Held (@nheld) June 3, 2024

Jon Jon Jon, your constituents don't seem to like you much.

Ultimately, this is a decision for the people of Ohio. This writer thought it necessary to showcase the revisionist history underway now that the truth regarding COVID-19 is finally being revealed. The face of America was changed forever with the mandates passed down by this man, who admitted yesterday he had no issue shouting down President Trump but that correcting a sister agency violated policy, even when the science didn't support the methodology anymore.

Fauci lied, and lives were ruined in what appears to be shaping up as the largest social experiment in American history.

Never let them forget what they've done.