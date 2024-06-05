Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...
Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal...
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Idaho Bar Offers Specials for 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'
ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order
Sen. Joni Ernst: ‘Never Trust a Man Whose Uncle Was Eaten by Cannibals’
Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump...
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't...
MTG vs Reporter, Fauci vs the Truth, Gaetz vs Garland!
Attorney General Merrick Garland Will Not Be Intimidated Into Releasing Hur Recordings
LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT...
Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as...
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions...

The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen The light About Fauci

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  1:00 AM on June 05, 2024
Twitchy

Oh, look who is suddenly trying to rewrite history.

Advertisement

via GIPHY

Seriously though, is he trying to change sides now that it doesn't matter?

A lot of people knew four years ago they were pilloried and ostracized.

What he said, times eleventy.

Ohioans, it's your choice, not ours, but listening to Mark might be a good idea in this writer's opinion.

Recommended

Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
RickRobinson
Advertisement

Jon Jon Jon, your constituents don't seem to like you much.

Ultimately, this is a decision for the people of Ohio. This writer thought it necessary to showcase the revisionist history underway now that the truth regarding COVID-19 is finally being revealed. The face of America was changed forever with the mandates passed down by this man, who admitted yesterday he had no issue shouting down President Trump but that correcting a sister agency violated policy, even when the science didn't support the methodology anymore.

Advertisement

Fauci lied, and lives were ruined in what appears to be shaping up as the largest social experiment in American history.

Never let them forget what they've done.

Tags: CONGRESS COVID19 FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
RickRobinson
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds in Epic Fashion
RickRobinson
Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump Trial
Brett T.
Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't Exist'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing RickRobinson
Advertisement