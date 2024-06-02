America's Least Favorite Meathead Takes Victory Lap Riddled With Rakes

Here's Why the Left and Right are Different
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:30 PM on June 02, 2024
Twitchy

The Left can't help themselves. They have completely embraced the multi-tiered justice system we have now in  The Banana Republic States of America.

Donald Trump has broken so many of them they can't even see the dangerous precedent being set because their unbridled glee blinds them. Chief among them is Rob 'Meathead'' Riner.

It does seem a bit odd to us, too. 

Plus, New York has been on the wrong side of history before, and as this writer has said often, history may not repeat exactly, but it does rhyme. 

They could have at least tried to make it less noticeable. Maybe fewer visits with the cauliflower in chief, not bringing in the former number three at the DOJ, or saying Trump was guilty of five counts instead of all 34?

Feeling morally superior is a helluva drug, and Rob here has been mainlining it for decades. Everyone likes to believe when their time comes, they will stand on the right side of history. Ironically too many think they are on the right side until what becomes history later proves them wrong. 

Where did the evil actually lie when our very protections are discarded to rid the world of perceived evil? 

We all need to ask ourselves this question: If they (the powers that be) can do this to him, what could they do to us?

Remember, dear reader, no matter what anyone says or does, ultimately, you will always have the choice to impact where we go from here. Choose wisely.

