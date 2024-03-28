Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation

Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks For Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  8:30 AM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

♫ This is the grift that never ends. It just goes on and on my friends ♪

Look, we get it, the economy stinks and the US dollar sucking wind harder than Oprah on a Stairmaster is making all of America have a no good terrible, very bad day.

BUUT ... can we not laugh at a fake Native American latching on to a made-up term that her addle-brained boss and his handlers cooked up to try to shift the blame for their failures in steering the American economy? 

Is this still America?

Yes, yes, it is, DAMMIT, and oh, X, did you laugh!

Oh she knows what causes inflation, she hopes you don't.

Can a fake Indian be a serious person? #AskingForAmerica

You are right, though. It's all smoke and mirrors.

Uh, yeah, that's gonna be a ...

Is it us, or does that C note still seem a little too big?

Maybe just us.

Okay, moving on,

Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks For Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like A Lead Balloon
RickRobinson
And there it is in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen.

Yeah, what he said!

Oh come on Joe! Now you're burning cakes?

Well, now that we're nearing the end, maybe you didn't laugh so much as drag Chief NotanInjun in a way she so richly deserved. 

Good Job, folks!

Poor ole Liz, what she hoped was that we wouldn't notice who was really at fault. She isn't the only guilty party in Congress, but well, she makes this so damn easy. 

***

Tags: ECONOMY ELIZABETH WARREN INFLATION

