Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation

Corporate executives thought we wouldn’t notice this. They were wrong. And I’m fighting back by working to pass the Shrinkflation Prevention Act. https://t.co/yupgMflt6U — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 27, 2024

Look, we get it, the economy stinks and the US dollar sucking wind harder than Oprah on a Stairmaster is making all of America have a no good terrible, very bad day.

BUUT ... can we not laugh at a fake Native American latching on to a made-up term that her addle-brained boss and his handlers cooked up to try to shift the blame for their failures in steering the American economy?

Is this still America?

Yes, yes, it is, DAMMIT, and oh, X, did you laugh!

You cause macro inflation, you ignoramus. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 28, 2024

Oh she knows what causes inflation, she hopes you don't.

You are not a serious person.



This is at best cheap demagoguery. Stop spending money and inflaton stops. pic.twitter.com/qyV4eaBppJ — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 28, 2024

Can a fake Indian be a serious person? #AskingForAmerica

You are right, though. It's all smoke and mirrors.

Does it stop the government from printing money and spending it? — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) March 27, 2024

Uh, yeah, that's gonna be a ...

You helped to make inflation a thing, Chief Spends-alot. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yF3ZXNMGwN — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) March 27, 2024

Is it us, or does that C note still seem a little too big?

Maybe just us.

Okay, moving on,

Government causes the problem



Government fine companies for trying to compete against the problem Government created



Government blames Corporations for the problem they created. — Greg Ramsey 🇺🇸💡 (@GramseyGreg) March 28, 2024

And there it is in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen.

You should have fought inflation by fighting against $8 TRILLION in deficit spending.



I mean, root causes and all ... — Dr Patrick M. - AI Builder (@patmcguinness) March 28, 2024

Yeah, what he said!

"If they can afford it, let them eat burnt cake." - Biden-omics pic.twitter.com/ovrAYfaOUu — Don Soloway (@DonSoloway) March 28, 2024

Oh come on Joe! Now you're burning cakes?

Well, now that we're nearing the end, maybe you didn't laugh so much as drag Chief NotanInjun in a way she so richly deserved.

Good Job, folks!

Poor ole Liz, what she hoped was that we wouldn't notice who was really at fault. She isn't the only guilty party in Congress, but well, she makes this so damn easy.

***

