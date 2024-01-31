Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending Its Border

Check out this hot take right here!

his is outright defiance of a Supreme Court order by a southern governor who thinks he is above the law. If federalism means anything, it means @GregAbbott_TX must be held to account. https://t.co/C4VBmUfXQi — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) January 24, 2024

Advertisement

Do you mean like President Puddin' Head ignoring the SCOTUS ruling about his bailout program for the top one percent? They told him he couldn't wave his magic wand and make student loan debt disappear.

Yet he did it anyway.

Oh you mean like that student loan ruling Democrats are ignoring and using billions of tax payer dollars for. Got it. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) January 24, 2024

GMTA, Wendy!

I'm curious what you think "federalism" means. — Sen. Eric Brakey 🌲🦔 (@SenatorBrakey) January 24, 2024

Let's let The Princess Bride cast take this one, shall we?

via GIPHY

We don't know what they think federalism means.

We know whatever it means to them, they're wrong!

lol you're worried about people ignoring the courts now? Ok. — BowTiedReactionary (@bowtiedreact) January 24, 2024

Oh, how the worm has turned.

God Bless Texas and Greg Abbott for defending this country from all enemies foreign and domestic. — DeLawn MuskRat (@DeLawnMuskRat) January 24, 2024

Can we get an Amen?

Democrats always respect Supreme Court rulings, right? 😂 — Plissken (@hilegunslinger) January 24, 2024

Negative Ghostrider: Oooooh, that was sarcasm, huh?

OOPSIE!

They won't fund the border.

They won't try to fix it when they're in power.

They want that victimization card because it raises money. pic.twitter.com/feXOWmMdZs — Breathfart News. (@breathfartnews.bsky.social) (@breathfart) January 24, 2024

While this meme is factually accurate, there are things to consider:

1. Until recently, this has been a political football and a fundraising tool for both parties. There is no denying that.

2. 26 governors, including Governor Abbot, are tired of the shell game DC elites have played concerning the border for years.

3. Why do we need a government that is flat-out abdicating its primary responsibility?

These are the things you should be considering before November.

The power to change this country for the better still belongs to you, dear reader. Use it while you still can, and use it wisely.

In this editor's opinion, we need to stop looking at this as a simple immigration problem and recognize this as an invasion that is happening in real-time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



