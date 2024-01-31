OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending Its Border

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  2:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Check out this hot take right here!

Do you mean like President Puddin' Head ignoring the SCOTUS ruling about his bailout program for the top one percent? They told him he couldn't wave his magic wand and make student loan debt disappear. 

Yet he did it anyway. 

GMTA, Wendy!

Let's let The Princess Bride cast take this one, shall we? 

via GIPHY

We don't know what they think federalism means. 

We know whatever it means to them, they're wrong!

Oh, how the worm has turned. 

Can we get an Amen? 

Negative Ghostrider: Oooooh, that was sarcasm, huh?  

OOPSIE! 

While this meme is factually accurate, there are things to consider:

1. Until recently, this has been a political football and a fundraising tool for both parties. There is no denying that.

2. 26 governors, including Governor Abbot, are tired of the shell game DC elites have played concerning the border for years.

3. Why do we need a government that is flat-out abdicating its primary responsibility?

These are the things you should be considering before November. 

The power to change this country for the better still belongs to you, dear reader. Use it while you still can, and use it wisely.

In this editor's opinion, we need to stop looking at this as a simple immigration problem and recognize this as an invasion that is happening in real-time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


