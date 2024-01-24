Ex CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said...
Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge ACCEPTED'

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  9:30 AM on January 24, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Geraldo Rivera has thoughts on the January 6th 'insurrection' and isn't afraid to share them. 

We'll let you decide if he should be afraid. 

X brought the facts to counter his feelings, though.

This editor has said it time and time again.

No boomsticks, no insurrection.

That's not very nice. Funny, but not very nice.

Everyone who laughed should find a corner. 

Okay, not really. 

Too many things don't add up. 

In this editor's opinion, the rush to judgment was scary. Division in this country is bad enough, but now most Americans feel like the government is purposefully fomenting hatred and discord.

Because reasons, pleb! 

Not to put too fine a point to it, but Geraldo and ethics go together about as well as peanut bButter and sardines. 

