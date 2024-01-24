Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge ACCEPTED'

Geraldo Rivera has thoughts on the January 6th 'insurrection' and isn't afraid to share them.

Attempts to rewrite, whitewash or downplay the history of J6 are pathetic and dangerous. We get it. You want to justify voting for Trump even though he inspired & incited the Capitol riot. What happens if or when he loses again next time?

Remember how you felt about Trump on J7. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 22, 2024

We'll let you decide if he should be afraid.

X brought the facts to counter his feelings, though.

This editor has said it time and time again.

No boomsticks, no insurrection.

Why don't you go lock yourself in Capone's vault? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) January 22, 2024

That's not very nice. Funny, but not very nice.

Everyone who laughed should find a corner.

Okay, not really.

"Remember how you felt about Trump on J7."



Lol you don't know me. I never swayed from Trump at any point, I rightly understood Trump was not at fault for J6, from the beginning which is what the actual evidence points towards. — sRaczzimillion Gaming (@sraczzimillion) January 22, 2024

Too many things don't add up.

Evidence was withheld, the J6 committee was a sham, there was no insurrection. We all know that and the DOJ knows it. The truth is still coming out. Once it all has been revealed there will be a whole new light on J6. — The Detroit Trader (@detroittraders) January 22, 2024

In this editor's opinion, the rush to judgment was scary. Division in this country is bad enough, but now most Americans feel like the government is purposefully fomenting hatred and discord.

Why did the J6 committee try to delete evidence? — Kevin (@Kevin50138325) January 22, 2024

Because reasons, pleb!

Geraldo, you no longer espouse ethical journalistic integrity when new evidence comes to light snd you ignore such. — OutbackSheila (@OutbackSheIdaho) January 22, 2024

Not to put too fine a point to it, but Geraldo and ethics go together about as well as peanut bButter and sardines.

