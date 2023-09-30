Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez

When it comes to Joe Walsh, he seems to know many things. Unfortunately, most of them are not grounded in reality or common sense.
It cracks me up that Republicans aren’t calling for Menendez to resign.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 26, 2023
Hey Joe, it cracks us up that you've forgotten about this little thing called due process.
It cracks me up that Menendez is getting prosecuted for what Joe Biden and his family have been doing for decades and you are ignoring it, Joe.— America is back! (@nancylee2016) September 27, 2023
P.S. How much does the Democratic Party pay you?
Probably 30 pieces of silver...
Because we believe in INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY!— TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) September 26, 2023
I know it’s a hard concept for the nouveau fascists.
It's called consistency, Mr. Walsh; perhaps you've heard of it.
Because he's innocent until proven guilty Republicans don't cancel people based on accusations or indictments— Laura Hall (@appaloosamanche) September 26, 2023
It''s such a novel idea, we know. It keeps coming back to a straightforward word: consistency.
We know its an optics move to make it looks like the DOJ to justify the continued political persecution of Trump.— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 26, 2023
There's the truth: it has been speculated that Menendez is being sacrificed to distract from the myriad of issues cropping up for Joe and Hunter Biden. It may have also been to see if those saying Trump is innocent until proven guilty would remain consistent.
The doj is like the boy who cried wolf after so many of its crazy indictments.— Larry Ramer (@LarryWriter13) September 26, 2023
And then there's the fact that no one trusts the supposed good guys anymore because everything smacks of being politically motivated.
Why ,— Scott Reagan (@Scottreagan1963) September 27, 2023
Pelosi should resign also , with many others .This is just a look at what I did by Garland , which goes along with Hunter and Epps ,
I ARRESTED DEMOCRATS.
It all comes back to politics anymore, and let's be honest if all of the corruption was removed from politics, who would be left?
