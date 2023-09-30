Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez

RickRobinson  |  8:30 PM on September 30, 2023

When it comes to Joe Walsh, he seems to know many things. Unfortunately, most of them are not grounded in reality or common sense.

Hey Joe, it cracks us up that you've forgotten about this little thing called due process.

Probably 30 pieces of silver... 

It's called consistency, Mr. Walsh; perhaps you've heard of it.

It''s such a novel idea, we know. It keeps coming back to a straightforward word: consistency.

There's the truth: it has been speculated that Menendez is being sacrificed to distract from the myriad of issues cropping up for Joe and Hunter Biden. It may have also been to see if those saying Trump is innocent until proven guilty would remain consistent.

And then there's the fact that no one trusts the supposed good guys anymore because everything smacks of being politically motivated.

It all comes back to politics anymore, and let's be honest if all of the corruption was removed from politics, who would be left?

