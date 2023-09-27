Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)

Just take a second and watch this.

With politics raging and hate flying from all sides, sometimes you need a break, and no, we don't mean a Kit Kat ... well, maybe one of those wouldn't hurt either. These two are still awesome, aren't they?

Has it been 25 years since King of Queens aired? Could this be the reboot we didn't know we needed? We'll leave that up to you, but Twitter/X seems to love Doug and Carrie Heffernan.

Fun! You two were awesome together -- talk about a talent match! — Bonita Barrymore (pen name) 🖋 📰 (@MermaeTales) September 26, 2023

They sure were; from what we see in the video, they still are.

With great mustache comes great responsibility! — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) September 26, 2023

Tom Selleck approves this message.

Uh, we're pretty sure that's not it. You saw how hard she slapped him, right?

Lol that slap sounded like it hurt. — Luis Costa Jr. (@Luiscostajr) September 27, 2023

We know we know, don't tell us! Somebody should've warned Brian!

Omg! I’m dying.😂 Check yourself before you wreck yourself. pic.twitter.com/qEbsTgrxbI — Taylor Newman (@Wafnots) September 27, 2023

Right? This was just so much fun to watch.

Love this video — J. Gatsby (@jondls76) September 27, 2023

We're glad you did. We know they are, too.

Wow! Is there a surprise coming @LeahRemini with you and @KevinJames in the near future?

Possibly another show which would be simply awesome!! You’s both look great! pic.twitter.com/y5w9Au880y — Jimmy Memes (@OPNATIONFan) September 26, 2023

Everyone needs to laugh. And these two working together have made America laugh more than most. In this editor's opinion, it may be time to check back in on Doug and Carrie and see how life has treated them all of these years later.

