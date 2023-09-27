Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that...
RickRobinson  |  12:00 PM on September 27, 2023

Just take a second and watch this. 

With politics raging and hate flying from all sides, sometimes you need a break, and no, we don't mean a Kit Kat ... well, maybe one of those wouldn't hurt either. These two are still awesome, aren't they?

Has it been 25 years since King of Queens aired? Could this be the reboot we didn't know we needed? We'll leave that up to you, but Twitter/X seems to love Doug and Carrie Heffernan.

They sure were; from what we see in the video, they still are. 

Tom Selleck approves this message.

Uh, we're pretty sure that's not it. You saw how hard she slapped him, right?

We know we know,  don't tell us! Somebody should've warned Brian! 

Right? This was just so much fun to watch.

We're glad you did. We know they are, too.

Everyone needs to laugh. And these two working together have made America laugh more than most. In this editor's opinion, it may be time to check back in on Doug and Carrie and see how life has treated them all of these years later. 

