Hollywood writers are heading back to the table per NBC News, the problem is no one cares

It's been four months since talks broke down between Hollyweird bigwigs and writers. According to NBC News, the writers are coming back to the table.

The Writers Guild of America is expected to resume talks with Hollywood studios on Wednesday, more than four months after writers went on strike after failed contract negotiations, the union says. https://t.co/cjARZk5fxh — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 18, 2023

Advertisement

The problem: America is finding more and more that there is life outside of TV and Movies.

Don't miss them — Janny (@jannykmak) September 18, 2023

As you can see from these comments, the 'strike' may not have the impact the writers had hoped.

No one cares.



No one. — Adjunct Law Professor (@NewYorkGuy212) September 18, 2023

And



NO



ONE



CARES. — K973M🇺🇸 (@Someone973m) September 18, 2023

These are just a few examples all over Twitter/X of people that couldn't care less that Hollywood is on what amounts to an unpaid vacation.

They’re on strike? Meh — Chris From Florida (@ChrisInSWF) September 18, 2023

Then there are the people who not only don't care but don't even seem to notice.

Hollywood is on strike? — Didi (@Didi19920801) September 18, 2023

The truth is the magic and mystique of Hollyweird doesn't exist anymore. America has finally gotten a peek behind the curtain, and instead of finding a shiny, happy place, they found a putrid cesspool.

No one cares. The longer they strike, the safer our children are from their perversion. — Haynes Eslinger (@HansSling63) September 18, 2023

The worst-kept but most ignored secret in Hollywood is now mainstream, and Hollywood, it seems, is now paying the price.

Nobody is missing anything, do away with these pedos — Patty in Iowa 🇺🇸 (@pattyiniowa) September 18, 2023

It honestly appears as if people seem to have little sympathy for those who are now crying foul over what they claim to be unfair work practices.

And still no one cares about the perverts. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) September 18, 2023

What we now know about Hollywood is just sad.

Who cares. Starve out woke Hollywood and get some actual talent in there. — Species With Amnesia (@AmnesiacSpecies) September 18, 2023

The consensus is basically the same: no one cares. America has much bigger problems, and people once looked up to are now viewed as monsters. Pardon this editor for a moment as we pour one out for Jonathan Brandis.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

I want this to go one for years — Dr Bow Wow Who 🐶🏴‍☠️🐶 (@DrBowWowWho) September 18, 2023

Years? A lot of America seems to agree with you, but we have to ask. Do we really want years' of 'reality TV' and gameshows only? Tonight on ABC, it's all The Bachelor!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We agree with this guy ...

A question that has to be asked, though. Have we begun to outgrow this medium? Fewer and fewer people are watching TV, and even those who are doing so are viewing in nontraditional ways. Then there is the fact that we previously discussed. Hollywood has a lot to answer for and atone for. It seems until they do, American sympathy may be in short supply.

Advertisement

***

Twitchy 's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



