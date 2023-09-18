Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and...
'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how...
JUST FOR FUN: Trump's description of Noem's endorsement is a DOOZY
Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on...
Liberal Media Claims There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are...
'YOU are the problems everyday Americans face': Hakeem Jeffries reminds us why we...
Paragon of morality Howard Stern weighs in on Lauren Boebert, calls her a...
'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes...
UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy
Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps...
Are state-run grocery stores next?
Biden's DOJ at work: Pro-lifers convicted for blocking abortion clinic entrance, face 11...
Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he...

Hollywood writers are heading back to the table per NBC News, the problem is no one cares

RickRobinson  |  7:00 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

It's been four months since talks broke down between Hollyweird bigwigs and writers. According to NBC News, the writers are coming back to the table.

Advertisement

The problem: America is finding more and more that there is life outside of TV and Movies. 

As you can see from these comments, the 'strike' may not have the impact the writers had hoped. 

These are just a few examples all over Twitter/X of people that couldn't care less that Hollywood is on what amounts to an unpaid vacation.

Then there are the people who not only don't care but don't even seem to notice.

The truth is the magic and mystique of Hollyweird doesn't exist anymore. America has finally gotten a peek behind the curtain, and instead of finding a shiny, happy place, they found a putrid cesspool. 

The worst-kept but most ignored secret in Hollywood is now mainstream, and Hollywood, it seems, is now paying the price.

Recommended

Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on in the memes it gave us
Coucy
Advertisement

It honestly appears as if people seem to have little sympathy for those who are now crying foul over what they claim to be unfair work practices. 

What we now know about Hollywood is just sad. 

The consensus is basically the same: no one cares. America has much bigger problems, and people once looked up to are now viewed as monsters. Pardon this editor for a moment as we pour one out for Jonathan Brandis. 

via GIPHY

Years? A lot of America seems to agree with you, but we have to ask. Do we really want years' of 'reality TV' and gameshows only? Tonight on ABC, it's all The Bachelor!

We agree with this guy ...

A question that has to be asked, though. Have we begun to outgrow this medium? Fewer and fewer people are watching TV, and even those who are doing so are viewing in nontraditional ways. Then there is the fact that we previously discussed. Hollywood has a lot to answer for and atone for. It seems until they do, American sympathy may be in short supply.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: HOLLYWOOD NBC NEWS STRIKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on in the memes it gave us
Coucy
'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how cute nature can be
Chad Felix Greene
JUST FOR FUN: Trump's description of Noem's endorsement is a DOOZY
Laura W.
'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes and the Left loses it
Chad Felix Greene
Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake
Grateful Calvin
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are getting pretty low
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on in the memes it gave us Coucy
Advertisement