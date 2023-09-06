Mark Hamill weighs in on Trump indictments proving his strength in the FARCE

People are wondering if Biden had something more important to do during Medal...
RickRobinson  |  10:30 AM on September 06, 2023
Twitter

Mark Hamill once played a hero in a galaxy far, far away who learned to wield a mysterious power known as the force a long time ago.

Unfortunately, Mark Hamill's only power seems to be embracing the farce in this galaxy, and it's falling flat to boot.

Color this editor confused; if the person being made fun of were a Democrat, this would likely be decried as blatant racism.

This is really not a good look for the Left.

Hey, Mark Palpatine would like a word. 

via GIPHY

'Good! Good! Let your hate flow through you …'

Maybe Mr. Hamill has spent too much time voicing The Joker, and now life imitates art? Someone should remind him that behaving like a maniacal jackwagon isn't a good look.

Social media makes one adage even more accurate. It has often been said: 'Never meet your heroes.' Technology makes interacting and following along with them so much easier. Unfortunately, the disappointment often remains.

