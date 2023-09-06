Mark Hamill weighs in on Trump indictments proving his strength in the FARCE

Mark Hamill once played a hero in a galaxy far, far away who learned to wield a mysterious power known as the force a long time ago.

The inimitable Harrison FORD (L): not to be mistaken for the indicted Harrison FLOYD (R).



Hope this eliminates any potential confusion. pic.twitter.com/bLUECUsRgu — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 5, 2023

Unfortunately, Mark Hamill's only power seems to be embracing the farce in this galaxy, and it's falling flat to boot.

Mark Hamill is so sick with Trump Derangement Syndrome that he’s now mocking an innocent black man who’s being persecuted by the US Government.



Disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2023

Color this editor confused; if the person being made fun of were a Democrat, this would likely be decried as blatant racism.

Democrats celebrating a black man not being given bail. — George Washerballs 🇺🇸 (@GWasherballs) September 6, 2023

This is really not a good look for the Left.

Thanks for letting us know you’re an evil Sith Lord now. — 🦉⭐️ Melissa Dawn ⭐️🦉 (@Make70sGreat) September 6, 2023

Hey, Mark Palpatine would like a word.

'Good! Good! Let your hate flow through you …'

Out of work, Hollywood actors are so annoying..and irrelevant.. — Pam Adkisson (@pamadkisson) September 6, 2023

Maybe Mr. Hamill has spent too much time voicing The Joker, and now life imitates art? Someone should remind him that behaving like a maniacal jackwagon isn't a good look.

Dude, come on. You were great in Bill and Ted's excellent adventure, but that ship has sailed. — Mark Lambert (@MarkLambert1776) September 6, 2023

But he wasn't in … Oh wait, now it makes sense!

Harrison Ford is on the right side of the Force.

Harrison Floyd is on the wrong side of the farce. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) September 5, 2023

Social media makes one adage even more accurate. It has often been said: 'Never meet your heroes.' Technology makes interacting and following along with them so much easier. Unfortunately, the disappointment often remains.

