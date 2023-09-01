Texas Supreme Court allows a law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per NBC News

The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
RickRobinson  |  5:00 AM on September 01, 2023
Tony Gutierrez/AP

In the state of Texas beginning Friday, it will no no longer be legal to mutilate children in the name of political ideology should be how the blurb reads in a  better world.  

In a perfect world, we wouldn't be having this discussion at all, yet here we are.

It really does, let kids be kids for as long as they can.

In the opinion of this editor, this is the single greatest issue facing our children today. Allowing minors to decide about life-threatening surgeries is just silly. What's next? Can they start work at twelve and join the military? Of course not but as long as the Left can use feelings, not logic they win the argument every time. Feelings are subjective, logic and facts are not.

This meme may not pull any punches, but ask yourself, is it wrong?


This is a great day for the citizens of Texas, and one can only hope that soon more states snap out of this crazy idea called 'gender-affirming care'. It is not care, and it doesn't affirm gender it mutilates it. 

***

