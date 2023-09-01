Texas Supreme Court allows a law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per NBC News

In the state of Texas beginning Friday, it will no no longer be legal to mutilate children in the name of political ideology should be how the blurb reads in a better world.

Texas Supreme Court allows new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. https://t.co/mWB1YY47aX — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 31, 2023

In a perfect world, we wouldn't be having this discussion at all, yet here we are.

That sounds completely sensible — Dr. Sherlock Crackhead MD., PhD. (@RealDaveGray77) August 31, 2023

It really does, let kids be kids for as long as they can.

Gender-affirming care is not health care.

Gender-affirming care is mutilating health bodies. — Tanner🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) August 31, 2023

In the opinion of this editor, this is the single greatest issue facing our children today. Allowing minors to decide about life-threatening surgeries is just silly. What's next? Can they start work at twelve and join the military? Of course not but as long as the Left can use feelings, not logic they win the argument every time. Feelings are subjective, logic and facts are not.

This meme may not pull any punches, but ask yourself, is it wrong?

Every state should follow Texas on this issue — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) August 31, 2023





This is a great day for the citizens of Texas, and one can only hope that soon more states snap out of this crazy idea called 'gender-affirming care'. It is not care, and it doesn't affirm gender it mutilates it.

