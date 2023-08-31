If Pete Buttigieg was Joe Biden's Secretary of Cheerleading, he'd be killing it

Oliver Anthony Tells Joe Rogan How He Found God
RickRobinson  |  9:55 AM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As if Sleeping Joe needs more sycophants, but alas, here we are. Pete Buttigieg, presidential boot-licker extraordinaire, is at it again. 

We could be wrong, but doesn't Pete have a job he should be doing? You know, other than Joe Biden's Secretary of Cheerleading? Wait, isn't he the Secretary of Transpiration or something?

It's hard to tell with our crumbling infrastructure and travel and transportation disasters lately; some wonder if he's actually in charge of anything. 

She's not wrong, Pete.

The worst part of all of this is they have an abject failure of a Transportation Secretary spinning the abject failure known as Bidenomincs, and he trots off like a dutiful lapdog lackey.  It could almost make one feel sorry for the aforementioned lackey, ALMOST.

Well, why not? Biden basically promised to cure cancer after all.

Two things stand out here. First, does anyone remember the name of a Secretary of Transpiration from any other administration in recent history? Anybody? This does not bode well for Mayor Pete.

Two, the fact that everyone in this administration is telling us the economy is excellent. If the economy were as good as advertised, nobody would have to spin it harder than a quilt on a spin cycle.

***

