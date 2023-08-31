If Pete Buttigieg was Joe Biden's Secretary of Cheerleading, he'd be killing it

As if Sleeping Joe needs more sycophants, but alas, here we are. Pete Buttigieg, presidential boot-licker extraordinaire, is at it again.

President Biden’s infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act are creating good-paying jobs in American manufacturing & our steel industry. I met with United Steelworkers in Gary, IN, today to thank them for their work. They're building America's middle class for a new generation. pic.twitter.com/on4rdKftJT — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 30, 2023

We could be wrong, but doesn't Pete have a job he should be doing? You know, other than Joe Biden's Secretary of Cheerleading? Wait, isn't he the Secretary of Transpiration or something?

It's hard to tell with our crumbling infrastructure and travel and transportation disasters lately; some wonder if he's actually in charge of anything.

Resign, you’re a failure. You have no idea what you’re doing, and it’s obvious — Michelle (@Michell62850024) August 31, 2023

She's not wrong, Pete.

What about the thousands of oil jobs on furlough while they wait for your administration to approve their permits? — Michael (@DosBlackGatos) August 31, 2023

The worst part of all of this is they have an abject failure of a Transportation Secretary spinning the abject failure known as Bidenomincs, and he trots off like a dutiful lapdog lackey. It could almost make one feel sorry for the aforementioned lackey, ALMOST.

Amazing. The Inflation Act contains climate change, medical drug prices & now it's creating jobs? Creates jobs? Right. What's next, it makes the sun rise?

Where is the inflation reduction now that Biden made inflation go through the roof? — Alisodude (@Alisodude3) August 31, 2023

Well, why not? Biden basically promised to cure cancer after all.

Two things stand out here. First, does anyone remember the name of a Secretary of Transpiration from any other administration in recent history? Anybody? This does not bode well for Mayor Pete.

Two, the fact that everyone in this administration is telling us the economy is excellent. If the economy were as good as advertised, nobody would have to spin it harder than a quilt on a spin cycle.

***

