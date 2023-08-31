Gavin Newsom OWNED for declaring California a Sanctuary State for abortion

Gavin Newsom is repugnant.

But you knew that.

Case in point:

California will NOT cooperate with any state that attempts to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. https://t.co/tZBYXie1Ss — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 31, 2023

If there was ever anyone who typified a sleazy used car salesman vibe, the folks in California sure found him. A bit of Brill Cream and a toothpick would be all he would need to make the vibe complete.

Cue the #GhettoGavin theme song.

Sing along, everyone: "Ghetto Gavin, He's the Man, If He Can't Destroy It, No One Can!" — Doug Ross (@directorblue) August 31, 2023

Well great! Now that's stuck for the day ...

A responsible American citizen obeys even those laws he or she does not like. — Melissa (@40Zetrel) August 31, 2023

Should they, though? Our founding fathers were viewed as traitorous criminals to the crown. Besides, abortion is legal in California. If it remains legal, it is up to those who live there.

Every American supports you sir 🫡 — •🥷🏻 (@MessiEra10_) August 31, 2023

Yeah, about that ...

It's not reproductive, though, sort of the opposite. — 22over7ish (@_22over7ish_) August 31, 2023

And there is this. That point is very well made.

Correction, he prosecutes Doctors that speak out against the Clot shot. — Breakfast Tacos Anyone? 🐰 (@BreakfastTaco11) August 31, 2023

It's funny how ‘my body, my choice’ is a subjective argument based on context. And not the absolute the pro-choice crowd claims it to be.

There is no perfect option regarding the abortion debate and the country is pretty divided. Most of the people who oppose abortion still support it in rare instances. Those who endorse it, for the most part, are not as they are portrayed in the media and by the small numbers who want abortion through graduation.

Political grandstanding and divisive rhetoric accomplish nothing except to keep us fighting. Is anyone else starting to wonder why they always want us so mad? Just us? Okay, cool!

***

