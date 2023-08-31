Scott Dworkin has some surprising numbers about the under-30 crowd and unions -...
Gavin Newsom OWNED for declaring California a Sanctuary State for abortion

RickRobinson  |  6:50 AM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom is repugnant.

But you knew that.

Case in point:

If there was ever anyone who typified a sleazy used car salesman vibe, the folks in California sure found him. A bit of Brill Cream and a toothpick would be all he would need to make the vibe complete. 

Well great! Now that's stuck for the day ...

Should they, though? Our founding fathers were viewed as traitorous criminals to the crown. Besides, abortion is legal in California. If it remains legal, it is up to those who live there.

Yeah, about that ... 

It's funny how ‘my body, my choice’ is a subjective argument based on context. And not the absolute the pro-choice crowd claims it to be.

There  is no perfect option regarding the abortion debate and the country is pretty divided. Most of the people who oppose abortion still support it in rare instances. Those who endorse it, for the most part, are not as they are portrayed in the media and by the small numbers who want abortion through graduation. 

Political grandstanding and divisive rhetoric accomplish nothing except to keep us fighting. Is anyone else starting to wonder why they always want us so mad? Just us? Okay, cool!

***

