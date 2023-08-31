After this post attacking Trump re: big pharma, If Joe Biden's eyes aren't brown they should be

Balls and strikes people; this editor calls them as often as possible. To continue the baseball analogy, this latest tweet from Sleeping Joe would count as chin music.

The difference between talking and delivering. pic.twitter.com/mb6bp65eKV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2023

It's a blatant falsehood, and it takes no time for him to get called on it as he often does.

Isn't he usually?

No matter how much Americans save on their medications, it will never make up for the fact they're paying more for everything else they need to get by. pic.twitter.com/eFjNU0PY7Q — The Hawkington Post (@Paulhawkington) September 1, 2023

Don't you just love the smell of receipts in the evening? Okay, that felt weird writing it too, but you know what we mean, right?

The Only Thing Ukraine Joe has Delivered!



A Stolen Election!



Fallen Soldiers!



Inflation!



Illegal Aliens!



Fentanyl Epidemic!



Misery to Americans! — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) August 31, 2023

Again, that's pretty spot on.

That’s a lie, as usual. — Jancy 🇺🇸🕊 (@iJancy) August 31, 2023

There's an old dad joke this brought to mind. How do you know if a politician is lying? Their lips are moving!

Okay, who made this? Bwahahaha!

The Biden spin machine...lol — Michael Allen (@MichaelAllenPhD) August 31, 2023

The truth is most likely whatever 'savings' have been garnered will just be costs spread out among the rest of us, just like his student loan forgiveness idea. Also, President Trump did sign executive orders to try and help lower drug costs once elected; Sleeping Joe rolled back all of Trump's executive orders from day one.

