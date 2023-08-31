Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

After this post attacking Trump re: big pharma, If Joe Biden's eyes aren't brown they should be

RickRobinson  |  8:45 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Balls and strikes people; this editor calls them as often as possible. To continue the baseball analogy, this latest tweet from Sleeping Joe would count as chin music.

It's a blatant falsehood, and it takes no time for him to get called on it as he often does.

Isn't he usually?

Don't you just love the smell of receipts in the evening? Okay, that felt weird writing it too, but you know what we mean, right? 

via GIPHY

Again, that's pretty spot on.

There's an old dad joke this brought to mind. How do you know if a politician is lying? Their lips are moving! 

via GIPHY

Okay, who made this? Bwahahaha!

The truth is most likely whatever 'savings' have been garnered will just be costs spread out among the rest of us, just like his student loan forgiveness idea. Also, President Trump did sign executive orders to try and help lower drug costs once elected; Sleeping Joe rolled back all of Trump's executive orders from day one.

***

