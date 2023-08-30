Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty





Everyone's favorite boot licker is at it again.

Climate change is real. There is no question in my mind about it. The only question is how quickly it will progress.



Today, 18 jurists from the United Nations concluded that children can sue their countries over climate change under the “Convention on the Rights of… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 30, 2023

Brian Krassenstein has never met a policy that seems to lead us closer to The New World Order he didn't like. This time is no different. One question: What is the United Nations good for?

Coming to a theater near you, 'The Inconvenient Truth Part 3 -- Thank You Suckers!' Okay, not really, but that one we might want to watch.

Disagree. Climate change is a myth perpetuated by the powerful to shape the US and others into their planned dystopian world. When we see China, India, and Africa go to the level we have, I might agree on the green plan. — Lawrence Anderson 𝕏 (@LAndersonCAKS) August 30, 2023

This scam has been around for generations, and it's getting old. No one says we shouldn't be mindful and help care for the planet. This 'Not in My Back Yard' policy is silly.

“I don’t like the weather, I’m going to sue” is quite the take. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 30, 2023

This seems laughable at first, but let this sink in. The UN is granting children the right to sue. Children should be focusing on being young and fostering imagination.

Instead, those in power have put upon them more and more things of an adult nature. In school, through television, the internet. Now, the UN is granting them the ability to sue countries. Is this what we want for our children?

The truth of it is for anyone who has been paying attention. The current climate crisis is being used as a means to an end. Only those behind the scenes know what those ends are, but something doesn't pass the smell test to those looking in from out here.

One final question posed strictly from the point of view of this editor. Why does it seem everything is now being geared toward children? When that question is answered, we may be closer to understanding what those in charge want.

***

