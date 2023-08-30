Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'
Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty

RickRobinson  |  6:15 PM on August 30, 2023


Everyone's favorite boot licker is at it again.

Brian Krassenstein has never met a policy that seems to lead us closer to The New World Order he didn't like. This time is no different.  One question: What is the United Nations good for? 

Coming to a theater near you, 'The Inconvenient Truth Part 3 -- Thank You Suckers!' Okay, not really, but that one we might want to watch.

This scam has been around for generations, and it's getting old. No one says we shouldn't be mindful and help care for the planet.  This 'Not in My Back Yard' policy is silly. 

This seems laughable at first, but let this sink in. The UN is granting children the right to sue. Children should be focusing on being young and fostering imagination.

Instead, those in power have put upon them more and more things of an adult nature. In school, through television, the internet. Now, the UN is granting them the ability to sue countries. Is this what we want for our children? 

The truth of it is for anyone who has been paying attention. The current climate crisis is being used as a  means to an end. Only those behind the scenes know what those ends are, but something doesn't pass the smell test to those looking in from out here. 

One final question posed strictly from the point of view of this editor. Why does it seem everything is now being geared toward children? When that question is answered, we may be closer to understanding what those in charge want.

***

