Chuck Schumer just admitting the truth behind 'The Inflation Reduction Act"

It seems more and more often, politicians on the Left are just saying aloud what was once referred to as 'the quiet part.' Little Chucky here is no different.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the most extensive climate package ever passed by Congress and signed into law.



And just one year later, over 170,600 clean energy jobs have already been created and announced, with millions more expected over the next decade! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 25, 2023

How many of these companies will still be in business in a decade? The track record of these green companies could be better.

So, there was never any intention to reduce inflation — Scottergate (@Scottergate) August 25, 2023

So you're admitting it had nothing to do with reducing inflation. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 25, 2023

That does seem to be the case; color us SHOCKED!

But what about the massive inflation it trigged? — Jake (@mediachecker) August 25, 2023

So, wait, you're saying the Left's unicorns and rainbows attempt at legislation did the opposite? You aren't wrong, for the record.

American voters should note that the senator is admitting it was premised on a lie — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 25, 2023

Indeed, they should, and thank you for noticing this.

And someone was saying this before them, and someone else before that group. We have feared the world was ending for as long as people have been on it. We react in our limited understanding to improve the environment and, years later, realize that what was attempted had little to no impact or, in some cases, actually made things worse.

This editor has been around long enough to remember when plastic was considered one of the best things to use to save the environment.

via GIPHY

It's funny how that works because now they've decided plastics are destroying the planet.

