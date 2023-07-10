The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe

This editor has often wondered why The Lincoln Project has kept its name the same since its members have abandoned the party of Lincoln along with what they used to claim were their principles.

President Biden isn’t just preserving our democracy. He’s improving the lives of millions of Americans and bolstering America’s image on the world stage. He doesn't make a fuss. He gets the job done. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2023

Here's the obvious first point

But, but, but Project, America is NOT a democracy. It's a Republic. If @JoeBiden was preserving our Constitutional Republic, we'd probably approve. He's not. That's why we disapprove. — Roni Bell (@BellRoniBell) July 9, 2023

We aren't a democracy! /facepalm

It seems quite a few people on Twitter aren't fans anymore, either.

Repeat after me……REPUBLIC pic.twitter.com/NBgOdxz07r — Jesse the Shellback (@jhparks27) July 9, 2023

It does make one wonder if 'The Lincoln-Log Project' isn't just a whole bunch of Warhawks.

He’s in a proxy war that is reminiscent of what they did to the Middle East in Latin America. He’s not improving anything with people of good quality. He might be reestablishing, with countries that benefit from war, but he’s not reestablishing, for peace.



Try again liars — USMC KURLYQ (@USMC_Reina) July 10, 2023

Based on polls and other evidence most, Americans aren't better off under Biden. It truly does make one wonder why this group that used to consider themselves bastions for conservatism is pushing his policies and agenda so hard.

As funny as this meme is, it sadly isn't too far from the truth. 2024 could be it for those who consider freedom the best part of living in America.

Then there's this little tidbit, why push a man everyone else seems to be turning away from?

