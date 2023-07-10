The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe

Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics
RickRobinson  |  9:06 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This editor has often wondered why The Lincoln Project has kept its name the same since its members have abandoned the party of Lincoln along with what they used to claim were their principles.

Here's the obvious first point

We aren't a democracy! /facepalm

It seems quite a few people on Twitter aren't fans anymore, either.

It does make one wonder if 'The Lincoln-Log Project' isn't just a whole bunch of Warhawks.  

Based on polls and other evidence most, Americans aren't better off under Biden. It truly does make one wonder why this group that used to consider themselves bastions for conservatism is pushing his policies and agenda so hard.

As funny as this meme is, it sadly isn't too far from the truth. 2024 could be it for those who consider freedom the best part of living in America.

Then there's this little tidbit, why push a man everyone else seems to be turning away from?

***

