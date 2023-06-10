Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who everyone knows had an inappropriate relationship with what was later found to be a Chinese spy, has words about the indictment of the former president.

The guy who smeared me with claims of spying & compromise is indicted under the Espionage Act. pic.twitter.com/FhiSkeiyF6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 10, 2023

We feel pretty much like this tweep here.

Please stop makeing me defend him just to own you. pic.twitter.com/MXN8CPYX7j — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 10, 2023

The fact you slept with a Chinese spy and nothing happened to you says everything we know about our DOJ… 🖕🖕 — ULTRA MAGA shaggyJT (@JtShaggy) June 10, 2023

It certainly seems justice is no longer impartial.

You literally slept with a chinese spy tho — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) June 10, 2023

Buddy… you slept with a CCP Spy … multiple times. Sit this one out buddy… — Design 2 Live (@design2live) June 10, 2023

Are we sure, or did she drug him and convince him it happened? If she is that committed to her craft, then mad props from this editor, but ewwwww!

I’d wait for the final act if I were you. Enjoy it while you think you can because everything is coming to light. Bang Bang YumYum love you long time! 😂🐑🖕🏼😂🐑🖕🏼 — Damian (@DamianF527) June 10, 2023

Nothing to brag about. He isn’t guilty yet. — Scott (@FL_Scott_Erick) June 10, 2023

The truth is this: To those paying attention, this all seems shady. The problem is, like it or not, Trump is also most often his worst enemy.

“Indicted” The FEC should classify that indictment as an in-kind contribution. pic.twitter.com/41FzGvZjJa — David Ratliff ®️ (@xChicagoDave) June 10, 2023

Whatever your opinion of Trump and his innocence or guilt, the above quote is accurate. This begins a long road for the former president and current opposition party front-runner. Whatever your opinion of Biden and his administration, this smacks of desperation and weakness. Only time will tell, but in this editor’s opinion, Pandora’s Box has been opened, and America will never be the same.

