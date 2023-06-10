Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who everyone knows had an inappropriate relationship with what was later found to be a Chinese spy, has words about the indictment of the former president.

We feel pretty much like this tweep here.

It certainly seems justice is no longer impartial.

Are we sure, or did she drug him and convince him it happened? If she is that committed to her craft, then mad props from this editor, but ewwwww!

The truth is this: To those paying attention, this all seems shady. The problem is, like it or not, Trump is also most often his worst enemy.

Whatever your opinion of Trump and his innocence or guilt, the above quote is accurate. This begins a long road for the former president and current opposition party front-runner. Whatever your opinion of Biden and his administration, this smacks of desperation and weakness. Only time will tell, but in this editor’s opinion, Pandora’s Box has been opened, and America will never be the same.

