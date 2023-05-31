During the fall of The Roman Empire, they had this policy called ‘Bread and Circuses,’ which basically meant the government was using entertainment to distract the masses from the collapse.

Joe Biden’s White House appears to be taking a page from that book.

Access to affordable, high-speed internet is key to opportunity in the 21st century. Under President Biden’s agenda, 18 million more households are now connected – and are saving $30-75 per month. Sign up at https://t.co/rYeK5u6Ho7. pic.twitter.com/9zFbx6Rnsq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2023

This is what the White House deems vital with everything going wrong in America? Really?

"Free" Tax payer funded — The_Outsider ☸️ (@Hattricia) May 31, 2023

No such thing as ‘free’ when the government is involved.

I think you're confused. What you mean to say is I and millions of others are paying for other people's internet service — Awaiting my free stuff (@tesicram) May 31, 2023

We wish this weren’t true, but it is. Nothing is free, and nothing is reduced. Someone has to pay the bill.

THEY CANNT ACCESS IT REMEMBER YOU WERE GOING TO FUND HIGH SPEED CABLE TO EVERYWHERE IN THE U.S. ACCORDING TO YOUR BUILD BACK BETTER AGENDA WHERES THE SLUSH FUND YOU BORROWED AND PUT ON OUR CHILDRENS BACKS — m fox (@mfox88969424) May 31, 2023

Slush fund? Biden thought you said slushy!

But everything else is 80% more expensive! Great job 🤡🤡🤡! — Deplorable Fact Checker (@FactCheckers69) May 31, 2023

We don’t know about 80%, but things are much more expensive than they used to be.

We would love to say this administration is out of touch. Unfortunately, we aren’t even sure ‘out of touch’ covers precisely how far removed this they seems from the everyday struggle of average Americans. Despite what Biden thinks, government regulation and intervention don’t improve anything. It typically makes it much, much worse in the long run.

So now we have to ask just one question. How much longer are we going to allow the distractions to continue? If you honestly feel you are better off now than you were before election day, then vote your conscience. If you feel things are worse than they were before election day 2020, then again, vote your conscience.

***

