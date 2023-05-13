Joe Biden, the 46th president of These United States of America, is facing plummeting approval ratings, rising inflation, shrinking wages, and the expiration of Title 42. Or, more accurately, he is running from them and blaming ‘MAGA Republicans’ for manufacturing crises.

The problem is none of what he just tweeted is true. Well, except the GOP-led house is trying to rein in out-of-control spending.

WHICH IS THEIR JOB!

Mr. President, Tweeps would like a word.

Joe fails that challenge thrice daily, at a minimum.

Yeah, it’s all Joe, but facts don’t matter to his base anymore.

Hey, hey, HEY! Never get between a Biden and their ‘alleged’ money laundering schemes, capiche?

President Biden, any comment, sir? Or is this just another manufactured crisis? (Shh, don’t tell anyone, but it is a wholly manufactured crisis. It is, however, not being orchestrated by MAGA Republicans.)

Sadly, this is entirely true. However, the man who once billed himself as ‘The Great Uniter’ is doing anything but bringing the country together. By design? Quite possibly.

Then there’s this bit. It makes you wonder who is manufacturing the crisis and why?

Paging Mr. Dunham, Mr. Jeff Dunham, please pick up a white courtesy phone.  Hey! We’ve all wondered!

Excuse me, sir, you’re bothering Mr. Biden. Please stop!

Yes, it is manufactured because that person intentionally or not set everything in motion.

*MIC DROP*

Most of us can see the truth between his approval ratings and constituents’ reactions to his tweets. So the question remains what are we going to do about it? Does Joe Biden deserve a second term? Only you can decide that answer for yourself.

***

