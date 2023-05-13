Joe Biden, the 46th president of These United States of America, is facing plummeting approval ratings, rising inflation, shrinking wages, and the expiration of Title 42. Or, more accurately, he is running from them and blaming ‘MAGA Republicans’ for manufacturing crises.

The last thing this country needs is a manufactured crisis. But MAGA Republicans are creating exactly that by holding America’s economy hostage—all to try to force cuts to veterans’ benefits, education, health care, and more. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 12, 2023

The problem is none of what he just tweeted is true. Well, except the GOP-led house is trying to rein in out-of-control spending.

WHICH IS THEIR JOB!

Mr. President, Tweeps would like a word.

Today's challenge, form a tweet without using MAGA — 🇺🇸 Papa Mooo 🇺🇸🔨🐄 (@MoooPapa) May 13, 2023

Joe fails that challenge thrice daily, at a minimum.

Seems like spending hundreds of billions on NOT AMERICANS in UKRAINE was you Joe. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) May 13, 2023

Yeah, it’s all Joe, but facts don’t matter to his base anymore.

Where did the family money come from, Joe? What business were you in to receive millions of dollars from Romania, China, Ukriane & other countries?

AMERICANS DESERVE ANSWERS. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) May 13, 2023

The only one doing that is you, to protect the Ukraine war that you have to keep funding to hide secrets and incriminating information. Republicans passed a resolution last week. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 12, 2023

Hey, hey, HEY! Never get between a Biden and their ‘alleged’ money laundering schemes, capiche?

Stop denying the crisis pic.twitter.com/JqKdYK8R9f — John (@mustangmek) May 12, 2023

President Biden, any comment, sir? Or is this just another manufactured crisis? (Shh, don’t tell anyone, but it is a wholly manufactured crisis. It is, however, not being orchestrated by MAGA Republicans.)

It is NOT manufactured. You are SPENDING AWAY OUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE. It MUST STOP. Sign the bill or negotiate. Enough playing childish games. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/h8lIjZsoW8 — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) May 13, 2023

Sadly, this is entirely true. However, the man who once billed himself as ‘The Great Uniter’ is doing anything but bringing the country together. By design? Quite possibly.

Hey they passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling. That bill has a 1% increase in spending, no cuts. You are the one holding it up — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) May 12, 2023

Then there’s this bit. It makes you wonder who is manufacturing the crisis and why?

You are a manufactured puppet… — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 12, 2023

Paging Mr. Dunham, Mr. Jeff Dunham, please pick up a white courtesy phone. Hey! We’ve all wondered!

You mean like food processing plant fires? Train wrecks? Green Energy Fails? Mysterious deaths of cattle? Sudden Bird Flu? Word war 3? A Border Invasion? Emergency Fuel Reserves Shortages? Dollar Depreciation? Cost Push Inflation? Bank Failures? That sort of manufactured crisis? — TheRealJohnnyBravo (@BouchellJohn) May 13, 2023

Excuse me, sir, you’re bothering Mr. Biden. Please stop!

Imagine if someone knew two years ago that million of illegals would flood across the border when a policy expired and intentionally did nothing about it?

Would that be a manufactured crises? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) May 12, 2023

Yes, it is manufactured because that person intentionally or not set everything in motion.

Well, when your administration is responsible for the crises we have now and every real crisis we have on the horizon is the fault of your administration who is really manufacturing a crisis? — Brandon ‘Let’s Go’ Bridges DR. of Robotics (@Minedetector79D) May 13, 2023

*MIC DROP*

Most of us can see the truth between his approval ratings and constituents’ reactions to his tweets. So the question remains what are we going to do about it? Does Joe Biden deserve a second term? Only you can decide that answer for yourself.

