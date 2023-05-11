We waited to touch on this one, and before we get started, we would like to say that our hearts go out to everyone involved in this most recent incident especially, and to all of the others impacted by senseless violence.

I can't stop thinking about this beautiful young family, murdered with an AR-15 style rifle while running errands. Ban assault weapons now. https://t.co/t18NQhuSfw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 9, 2023

That being said, can someone remind Hillary that there is no such thing as an assault weapon or an assault-style weapon?

Weapons have one job, ma’am. This isn’t the fault of the weapon, Hillary!

Not while there are 500 THOUSAND military aged men getting ready to cross our border. Why don’t you get rid of your armed security Hillary?! — ASH (@SmashMemez) May 9, 2023

Eh, close enough! That is also a very valid point. Why does the Left want America unarmed?

It’s not the tool, it’s the person that wields it. Vastly more lives are taken by criminals with handguns yet you focus on a platform based solely on appearance. pic.twitter.com/KMCim4qtFL — Tom (@Tban44) May 9, 2023

Hillary doesn’t care about facts, and neither does the Left as a whole.

They want you in your feelings because Americans are caring people, and the Leftist ‘establishment’ are master manipulators.

PREACH!





That tweeter was seriously laying the smackdown on Hills!

And here she comes with yet another devastating blow to Hillary’s narrative. ‘Combo x 3 achievement’ unlocked!



You mean, you cant stop using the deaths of people to push your pathetic narratives. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) May 9, 2023

That actually boils it down quite nicely. Well done!

SAID THE WOMAN WITH A SECRET SERVICE DETAIL (for life) PAID FOR BY US! — TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) May 9, 2023

Funny how it always seems to be this way. Those who can afford security personnel want you to be defenseless. Why?

It must be said, the loss of human life is tragic, any human life. What amounts to murder makes it even more sad. HOWEVER, the Left fixating on guns should scare everyone. There are solutions, and we could be working together to find them. Instead, we find ourselves here yet again. Watching senseless tragedy being used as a prop to push a narrative.

