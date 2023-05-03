The ice-cream-swilling, fear-mongering Cauliflower in Chief is at it again. Republicans are trying to reign in spending in Congress and crazy Uncle Joe is demonizing the lot of them.

America is not a deadbeat nation. We have never, ever failed to pay our debt. But MAGA Republicans are engaged in reckless hostage-taking by threatening to force America into default. It’s dangerous and wrong. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 3, 2023

Guess how this is going over on the Twittersphere:

That’s just another straight up lie. America has failed to pay its debt on 4 different occasions. https://t.co/CTX0MOgHnC — Bozinator 0811 (@ArmaLite15OU812) May 3, 2023

All you got to do is go fix it joe… remember? Work with Republicans and all that? I mean 50 years in Washington, and you can't figure this out? Promise it won't be Republicans who pay off we default… — Burning Bunny (@quad_canceled) May 3, 2023

Asking Joe to reach across the aisle. Surely you can’t be serious.

Let’s just borrow more money and spend recklessly with no limits or oversight. Might at well give endless amounts of money to a proxy war that could escalate to WWIII instead of taking care of problems at home. Keep building back better sleepy Joe. — Mike Marugg (@MikeMarugg) May 3, 2023

Oversight in DC? INCONCEIVABLE!

We are 31 trillion in debt. — Nicholas A. Pantano (@npantano_) May 3, 2023

Leftist strategy 101, never let the facts ruin a good fear campaign.

It's a thing you used to know how to do. PS You aren't King…… pic.twitter.com/Po1B2KEEPm — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) May 3, 2023

Pretty sure if I keep spending an unlimited amount of money my credit card company and bank will force me into default too. — DivXMaN (@crypto_div) May 3, 2023

No, but we have a deadbeat president. — Charles Bonner (@Charles35136578) May 3, 2023

The truth is both sides could be better at controlling the purse. However, the Left is so much worse.

For the record, deadbeat is saying something.

If we spend the Trillions that Democrats want, we’ll end up a dead beat nation. Republicans simply want to avoid that. — James Teller (@JimSTruthBTold) May 3, 2023

This is also true, but we need to hold the Right just as accountable for their pet projects.

THE BALL IS IN YOUR COURT. The Republicans have already passed a debt ceiling raise. It's just waiting on the Dems, you and @SenSchumer. The people understand that YOU are the ones holding things up. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) May 3, 2023

Here is the last bit Biden doesn’t want you to know. The House has already done its part, even if most of us wish it would close and lock the purse.

Yet he’s still demonizing them.

Man I hope whoever writes these posts realizes that dissing half of the country only divides us all further — TheDoomerTapes (@DoomerTapes) May 3, 2023

Unfortunately, they haven’t noticed and we’re pretty sure they don’t care.

These interns suck REALLY bad😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 3, 2023

Hey! You can’t dis the interns that’s our job! Well on second thought, you aren’t wrong so we’ll allow it.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!