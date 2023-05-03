The ice-cream-swilling, fear-mongering Cauliflower in Chief is at it again. Republicans are trying to reign in spending in Congress and crazy Uncle Joe is demonizing the lot of them.

Guess how this is going over on the Twittersphere:

Asking Joe to reach across the aisle. Surely you can’t be serious.

Oversight in DC? INCONCEIVABLE!

Leftist strategy 101, never let the facts ruin a good fear campaign.

The truth is both sides could be better at controlling the purse. However, the Left is so much worse.

For the record, deadbeat is saying something.

This is also true, but we need to hold the Right just as accountable for their pet projects.

Here is the last bit Biden doesn’t want you to know. The House has already done its part, even if most of us wish it would close and lock the purse.

Yet he’s still demonizing them.

Unfortunately, they haven’t noticed and we’re pretty sure they don’t care.

Hey! You can’t dis the interns that’s our job! Well on second thought, you aren’t wrong so we’ll allow it.

