So it seems Geraldo Rivera’s recent tongue-lashing on The Five, meted out by Greg Gutfeld, was not enough to stop him from spewing drivel regarding electric vehicles on social media.

In perfect form as always, Twitter schooled him and it was glorious.

EVs as a green answer do not work Geraldo! These tweeps have the receipts to prove it too:

But Geraldo, almost no one is getting the credits, bro.

Maybe someone should tell him how supply and demand works. Oh, wait …

Pedro here didn’t hold back with how much EVs actually suck at all, but did work in a supply-and-demand lesson. Bravo Pedro!

This guy makes a great point and, holy cow, talk about sticker shock. We guess this kind of money is a pittance to Geraldo? This does bring up an interesting point because Geraldo can afford all of the additional costs of going electric. The average American, not so much.

Coming to suburbia near you! Soccer Mom clown cars! Oh, come on, it will be fine!

Geraldo we get it, you love all things green, but most of us just want vehicles that make sense and electric cars really just don’t.

