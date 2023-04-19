So it seems Geraldo Rivera’s recent tongue-lashing on The Five, meted out by Greg Gutfeld, was not enough to stop him from spewing drivel regarding electric vehicles on social media.

Electric Vehicles are becoming more affordable, as an EV price war breaks out.

Chevy Bolts now selling for about $33,000 down from over $41,000.

Plus, buyers of US made vehicles qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

EV’s are coming to a driveway near you, from Bolt to Bentley. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 18, 2023

In perfect form as always, Twitter schooled him and it was glorious.

EVs as a green answer do not work Geraldo! These tweeps have the receipts to prove it too:

EV’s cause more damage to the environment than fossil fuel vehicles and they make China richer! — Unvarnished Opinion (@unvarnishedOpi) April 18, 2023

But Geraldo, almost no one is getting the credits, bro.

You might want to read up on the tax credit. Almost no one is getting $7500.https://t.co/RwtBalht9r — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 18, 2023

Maybe someone should tell him how supply and demand works. Oh, wait …

1. Prices go down if demand is low and/or production cost come down.

2. Have you ever seen a Lithium mine. Nothing ecological about them.

3. Tax Credits are a scam.

4. EVs are a ecological disaster. — Pedro Sykes (@PedrosPodium) April 18, 2023

Pedro here didn’t hold back with how much EVs actually suck at all, but did work in a supply-and-demand lesson. Bravo Pedro!

This guy makes a great point and, holy cow, talk about sticker shock. We guess this kind of money is a pittance to Geraldo? This does bring up an interesting point because Geraldo can afford all of the additional costs of going electric. The average American, not so much.

Geraldo, when a replacement battery service costs over 30K, including LABOR; most folks don't want that cost, when they haven't finished paying off their original loan. Most folks don't want that, and 48% of EV owners, say NO to their next vehicle. — MDL (@Dudeabidesnow) April 18, 2023

Coming to suburbia near you! Soccer Mom clown cars! Oh, come on, it will be fine!

Good luck trying to convince a soccer mom to buy one of those little cars. Can’t see it happening. — David Stabenaw (@stabmarine) April 18, 2023

Geraldo we get it, you love all things green, but most of us just want vehicles that make sense and electric cars really just don’t.