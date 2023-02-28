Ohio’s Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown is currently fundraising for his reelection campaign in Hollywood.

To be clear, Brown has visited the site of the disaster in East Palestine, but maybe now is not the time for him to be in Hollywood asking rich liberals for campaign cash.

NEW: Democrat Ohio senator fundraises in Hollywood amid East Palestine toxic chemical spillhttps://t.co/HpSo4P0JFx — Houston Keene (@HoustonKeene) February 27, 2023

From FOX News:

Democrat Ohio senator fundraises in Hollywood amid East Palestine toxic chemical spill Democrat Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was fundraising in Hollywood, California, over the weekend while residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still dealing with the effects of the toxic chemical spill affecting the Buckeye State. Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, took part in a Hollywood Hills fundraiser on Saturday according to an Instagram post from one of the co-hosts of the event. “If you know me you know I have been a big fan of Sherrod’s for years !! (sic)” said Jill Goldman, who formerly served on Obama´s National Finance Committee and is a former Obama appointee. “Sherrod is a progressive champion who wins in a tough state like Ohio because Ohioans know he fights for them in the workplace.”

Greg Price has receipts:

Ohio Sen. @SherrodBrown, up for re-election next year, traveled to Hollywood Hills to fundraise over the weekend while his constituents in East Palestine continue to deal with the fallout from a toxic chemical spill. Got exposed in Insta posts by a former Obama appointee lol. pic.twitter.com/aDUOsBjvHC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

Instead of visiting his constituents in East Palestine, Ohio Sen. @SherrodBrown went to a fundraiser in Hollywood Hills over the weekend hosted by a woman who thinks all Republicans are Nazis and that Thanksgiving is a colonizer holiday. pic.twitter.com/Xfw012lT6R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

Brown recently appeared on CNN and blamed the disaster on ‘big corporations’ because of course he did.

Big corporations often put profits & wealthy shareholders over the lives of the people they hurt. Not this time. Norfolk Southern will not get out of this without paying for cleanup and compensating families in East Palestine. pic.twitter.com/mQZFucCMca — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 19, 2023

It would be easier to take him seriously if we didn’t know he was in Hollywood.

***

Editor’s note:

