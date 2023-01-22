Over the weekend, FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was ejected from a restaurant in Florida, along with his guests, because one of the owners was listening to his conversation and didn’t like the fact that he is a conservative.

How did this even happen? Isn’t it illegal?

Gianno Caldwell blasts restaurant for kicking him out over political views: There’s a 'target' on our backs https://t.co/btIzrza0OA — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 22, 2023

From FOX News:

On Saturday morning, Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell was asked to leave a restaurant in North Miami, Florida because his Conservative views “don’t align” with the opinions of the owners. The restaurant, Paradis Books and Bread, posted on their public Instagram account (@paradis.bb) with a caption that alluded to Gianno and his group, stating that “their behavior and their words made other folks in the space as well as the one of us working very uncomfortable.” “This situation reminds me of something that MLK said in 1963, a very simple truth. He said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And what I experienced yesterday, me and some of my neighbors, who I’m just getting to know, was an injustice. It was a grave injustice,” the Fox News political analyst said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday.

Watch:

No matter your politics you should not be discriminated against. I was discriminated against for being a conservative and told to leave a restaurant in North Miami because my politics didn’t “align” with the owner. This is NOT okay. Segment: https://t.co/eoFEKXlYlN pic.twitter.com/27Ij5BrEoI — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) January 22, 2023

Just unreal.

I can't believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren't politically aligned. Outrageous. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) January 21, 2023

What’s even crazier to me is I spent a big portion of time talking about getting justice for my brother & victims of violent crime in America then to be discriminated against by this white lady in 2023 because I’m conservative is unfathomable. https://t.co/gt165IO0gk — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) January 21, 2023

Is a lawsuit in order?

Isn't that Discrimination ?

Is that allowed under the Law ? — Cheryl Henry (@cherealstars1) January 21, 2023

sounds like a law suit to me. — kath (@Muskadoptme) January 21, 2023

Just try to imagine the reaction from the liberal media if this happened to a black man wearing a BLM shirt.

They would lose their minds.

