Over the weekend, FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was ejected from a restaurant in Florida, along with his guests, because one of the owners was listening to his conversation and didn’t like the fact that he is a conservative.

How did this even happen? Isn’t it illegal?

From FOX News:

On Saturday morning, Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell was asked to leave a restaurant in North Miami, Florida because his Conservative views “don’t align” with the opinions of the owners.

The restaurant, Paradis Books and Bread, posted on their public Instagram account (@paradis.bb) with a caption that alluded to Gianno and his group, stating that “their behavior and their words made other folks in the space as well as the one of us working very uncomfortable.”

“This situation reminds me of something that MLK said in 1963, a very simple truth. He said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And what I experienced yesterday, me and some of my neighbors, who I’m just getting to know, was an injustice. It was a grave injustice,” the Fox News political analyst said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday.

Watch:

Just unreal.

Is a lawsuit in order?

Just try to imagine the reaction from the liberal media if this happened to a black man wearing a BLM shirt.

They would lose their minds.

***

Editor’s Note:

