Remember when Trump became president and Democrats insisted that he would use the White House to enrich his family, even though he donated his presidential salary?

It turns out that there are some people in politics who use their positions to enrich their family members.

Somehow, it’s never in the places where the liberal media looks.

Breitbart News offers this fascinating report:

After sending more than $1 million in campaign cash to her daughter since 2003, Rep. Maxine Waters’ reelection campaign sent another $8,000 to her daughter in September, according to a report. https://t.co/7At0jnSg5K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 9, 2022

You don’t say:

Report: Maxine Waters Paid Daughter $8K with Campaign Cash, Adding to $1M Total Payout After sending more than $1 million in campaign cash to her daughter since 2003, Rep. Maxine Waters’ reelection campaign sent another $8,000 to her daughter in September, according to a Fox News report. A Wednesday Federal Election Commission report disclosed that Citizens of Waters sent Karen Waters’ company two payments totaling $8,000 in June for “slate mailer management fees.” Waters’ $8,000 sent brings the total close to $50,000 for the entire year. Progressive Connections, Karen Waters’ company, has received more than $1 million from her mother’s campaign since 2003 for spearheading the campaign’s slate mailing operation.

Do our leaders in DC have any idea how this looks to average Americans?

Why do we allow this to happen? If I missed $5 on my tax return they’d be banging down my door, send $1million in other peoples money to your daughter and “oh well”. — Ken Hadfield (@Bubba321B) December 9, 2022

Will the IRS be knocking on her door ? 🤣🤣🤣 I don’t think so 😢 — Rick 🇺🇸🍊👍 (@rjc69mopar) December 9, 2022

How is this not illegal??? — Garfield’s Lasagna 😺 (@EdField912) December 9, 2022

Different standards seem to apply.

Rules for thee….. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) December 9, 2022

If Maxine Waters wants to employ family members in her campaign, that’s fine, but where is the balance in how these issues are handled by our government and reported by our media?

***

Editor’s Note:

