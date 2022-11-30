As you may have heard, the city of San Francisco is going to use robots to help its police force to fight crime.

You may be wondering what could possibly go wrong, but wait, it gets better.

The robots won’t be armed with guns, just explosives. Seriously.

San Francisco police clarified that it would not arm robots with guns. Instead, they would be equipped with explosives. https://t.co/u9h2SDPwOO — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 29, 2022

From KRON News:

SF police ‘killer robots’ motion passes Police in San Francisco will have the ability to deploy potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations after supervisors of the politically Democratic city granted permission Tuesday in a board vote. City Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said SFPD will have access to seven robots “designed to neutralize dispose of bombs, and provide video reconnaissance for operators.” None of the robots will have firearms attached, but Mandelman said they could be asked to carry out deadly force in extreme situations. “Under this policy, SFPD is authorized to use these robots to carry out deadly force in extremely limited situations when risk to loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available,” he wrote on Twitter.

Does anyone else think this might be a bad idea?

Oh ok, no big deal then. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 30, 2022

No big deal, right?

Oh good, just explosives. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 30, 2022

This is how Terminator started. — 🌟𝘾𝙮𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝘾𝙞𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙨🌟 (@MakeAugusta) November 30, 2022

I swear I’ve seen this movie before pic.twitter.com/90e62sLbu2 — foxSlightly🍌 (@foxSlightly) November 30, 2022

It doesn’t sound like they’ve really thought this through.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!