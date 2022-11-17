One aspect of the 2022 midterms that has not received nearly enough media attention is the success conservatives have had in local school board elections.

In one South Carolina community, a conservative activist group called ‘Moms for Liberty’ not only took over their local school board, they also fired the progressive superintendent and banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

And that was just in the first two hours. Impressive.

NEW: a group of Moms for Liberty backed school board members were sworn in Tuesday Within 2 hours, they’d fired the superintendent & the district’s lawyer, banned CRT and set up a committee to determine books to ban for “pornographic content”https://t.co/tRcOMub2nD — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) November 17, 2022

From NBC News:

Moms for Liberty-backed school board members fire superintendent, ban critical race theory On Tuesday evening, the Berkeley County School District in South Carolina swore in the board members who were elected last week, six of whom were endorsed by the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty. Within two hours, the school board had voted to fire the district’s first Black superintendent, terminate the district’s lawyer, ban critical race theory and set up a committee to decide whether certain books and materials should be banned from schools. In addition, the board voted to replace the chair with Mac McQuillin, a local attorney and one of the board members backed by Moms for Liberty.

NBC News says this like it’s a bad thing.

This is moving in the right direction. — Dirk D. Sanchez 🍥 (@Dirk_D_Sanchez) November 17, 2022

Really, what’s the problem?

sounds awesome — Haunted Weps (@EAM_Reader) November 17, 2022

Productive first day. — KadyM (@KadyMuhammad1) November 17, 2022

Nice job ladies, let kids be kids! — UltraMagaMom (@UltraMagaMom24) November 17, 2022

Parents should be in charge of schools.

They pay for them.

Editor’s Note:

