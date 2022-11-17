One aspect of the 2022 midterms that has not received nearly enough media attention is the success conservatives have had in local school board elections.

In one South Carolina community, a conservative activist group called ‘Moms for Liberty’ not only took over their local school board, they also fired the progressive superintendent and banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

And that was just in the first two hours. Impressive.

From NBC News:

Moms for Liberty-backed school board members fire superintendent, ban critical race theory

On Tuesday evening, the Berkeley County School District in South Carolina swore in the board members who were elected last week, six of whom were endorsed by the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty.

Within two hours, the school board had voted to fire the district’s first Black superintendent, terminate the district’s lawyer, ban critical race theory and set up a committee to decide whether certain books and materials should be banned from schools.

In addition, the board voted to replace the chair with Mac McQuillin, a local attorney and one of the board members backed by Moms for Liberty.

NBC News says this like it’s a bad thing.

Trending

Really, what’s the problem?

Parents should be in charge of schools.

They pay for them.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativescritical race theoryeducationsocial justiceSouth Carolina