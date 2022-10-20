Breitbart News recently posted video of an alleged UFO sighting in San Diego, California.

When it comes to videos like this, no one knows what we’re actually seeing but it sure is fun to speculate.

If this is a hoax, it’s certainly well done. The main voice you hear is a woman and at one point she asks: ‘Dude, what is that?’

A few seconds later, as the lights reappear from a cloud, she says: ‘Oh, hell no.’

Watch the whole thing below:

The video has drawn criticism from skeptics.

At the same time, there are others who WANT TO BELIEVE.

There could be a very simple explanation for all of this.

For the time being, it’s impossible for anyone to really know what this was, but it sure is fun to think about.

