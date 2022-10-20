Breitbart News recently posted video of an alleged UFO sighting in San Diego, California.

When it comes to videos like this, no one knows what we’re actually seeing but it sure is fun to speculate.

If this is a hoax, it’s certainly well done. The main voice you hear is a woman and at one point she asks: ‘Dude, what is that?’

A few seconds later, as the lights reappear from a cloud, she says: ‘Oh, hell no.’

Watch the whole thing below:

UFO Spotting in San Diego?? Residents Capture Mysterious Floating Lights pic.twitter.com/RP8OFIhu2K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 20, 2022

The video has drawn criticism from skeptics.

Haven’t drones kind of taken the mystery out of UFOs?! — Gretchen Keskeys (@gretchenkeskeys) October 20, 2022

I guess some people might consider aircraft landing lights "mysterious." — Big Bug (@lesmagrittes) October 20, 2022

It’s just China checking in. Nothing to see here. — Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) October 20, 2022

At the same time, there are others who WANT TO BELIEVE.

With the rise of smartphones with high-resolution cameras, it is becoming harder for the deep state to hide UFO technology. One video at a time, humanity will uncover the truth. Read it all in my book THE UFOS ARE US #ufotwitter #ufosighting #paranormal https://t.co/AsQSgNWaW9 — A.B Joseph (@A_B_Joseph) October 20, 2022

There could be a very simple explanation for all of this.

It just me chilling in my chevy Silverado pic.twitter.com/Pv8qcD043M — Bigchungus (@Chungusbungis) October 20, 2022

For the time being, it’s impossible for anyone to really know what this was, but it sure is fun to think about.

