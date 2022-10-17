Homelessness in American cities has exploded in numbers in recent years. Everyone has seen videos of tent cities in places like New York, Portland, Seattle, and even Washington, DC.

Los Angeles might be the worst, however.

Benny Johnson of Newsmax recently made a video while driving through the city which is downright shocking.

Watch below:

I just drove through downtown L.A.

What is saw shocked me to the core.

3rd world conditions on *every* block. Tent cities. Filth. Drugs. People digging through, living in and eating trash. Broken lives everywhere.

This is not America.

See for yourself… pic.twitter.com/TjISz3rBIY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2022

The American people need to see this. Is this the country we want?

For the first time, I’m embarrassed by California. Everyone needs to see this. Everyone. — MarloweML (@MLMarlowe) October 17, 2022

There is a warning here.

The Democrats will do to America what they have done to Los Angeles. https://t.co/AFkXBxjL0s — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 17, 2022

Every block in America will be this dilapidated unless people start voting Democrats out of power. https://t.co/vynnRdkT4r — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 16, 2022

Analysis: True.

Liberals ruin literally everything. https://t.co/KjYQbaMilp — 🔥 Sir Lord Joel Comm 👑 (@joelcomm) October 16, 2022

Now here’s an excellent question.

Why would an entire state keep voting for this? https://t.co/CUYYLKLTwp — Casper Stockham – fighting for the Republic! (@Casper4Colorado) October 16, 2022

Why do people in Los Angeles, or any other Democrat controlled cities keep voting for this?

It makes no sense.

***

