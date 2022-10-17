Homelessness in American cities has exploded in numbers in recent years. Everyone has seen videos of tent cities in places like New York, Portland, Seattle, and even Washington, DC.

Los Angeles might be the worst, however.

Benny Johnson of Newsmax recently made a video while driving through the city which is downright shocking.

Watch below:

The American people need to see this. Is this the country we want?

There is a warning here.

Analysis: True.

Now here’s an excellent question.

Why do people in Los Angeles, or any other Democrat controlled cities keep voting for this?

It makes no sense.

***

