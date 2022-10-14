It seems like ever since Occupy Wall Street took over Zuccotti Park in New York City in 2011, homeless encampments have become more common and even more accepted in American cities.

It’s a huge mistake to allow this sort of thing to flourish. Encampments made of nylon and plywood are not only ugly, they’re a public health hazard, not to mention a massive fire hazard.

Crime is a frequent feature, along with drugs and mental illness.

Take a look at the video below. As the poster notes, this is not some far away place.

It’s Oakland, California.

How are the people who run this city still employed?

It’s like something out of a movie.

Why are people putting up with this?

Hey, look at it this way. At least California is leading the nation on green energy policies, right?

Good grief.

