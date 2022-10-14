It seems like ever since Occupy Wall Street took over Zuccotti Park in New York City in 2011, homeless encampments have become more common and even more accepted in American cities.

It’s a huge mistake to allow this sort of thing to flourish. Encampments made of nylon and plywood are not only ugly, they’re a public health hazard, not to mention a massive fire hazard.

Crime is a frequent feature, along with drugs and mental illness.

Take a look at the video below. As the poster notes, this is not some far away place.

It’s Oakland, California.

This isn't a shanty town in India. This is Oakland, CA. The crisis of our generation. #homelessness pic.twitter.com/LPnqum6zND — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) October 13, 2022

How are the people who run this city still employed?

Im an SF native who has been living in Oakland since 2003. The time for trying to "fix" this problem is over. Make the streets safe and clean for those of us who pay the bills around here. I dont care how. — ChainsawBuddha (@BuddhaChainsaw) October 13, 2022

It's gotten so much worse just in the last few years. I'm shocked to see it even if I know that I shouldn't be. — Steve Wolf (@swolf1625) October 13, 2022

Reminds me of my first trip in 2000 to Cape Town, South Africa. Shanties from the airport to downtown – before government built enough housing. — Techno Man (@RussCurtis) October 14, 2022

It’s like something out of a movie.

Super-majority Dem rule turns blue states & cities into Mad Max. https://t.co/2vL1MVGqUX — Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) October 14, 2022

Why are people putting up with this?

California had a $100 Billion dollar surplus & is controlled by a single party. They have all the money & no one is stopping them showing us how they fix these problems. https://t.co/DztjTwpdMb — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) October 14, 2022

Hey, look at it this way. At least California is leading the nation on green energy policies, right?

Yes…but at least no plastic straws 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/8kugHeBjiU — ChicChick82🇵🇱🇺🇸🍊#MAGAmerican (@ChicChick82) October 14, 2022

Good grief.

