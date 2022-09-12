Jon Cooper describes himself as ‘Former National Finance Chair of Draft Biden, LI Campaign Chair for Barack Obama.’

He recently shared a picture of a presumably American family with a lot of guns. He described it as ‘truly sick.’

It’s a little strange, considering Cooper’s apparent enthusiam for sending weapons to Ukraine.

NEW: The U.S. is sending another shipment of weapons worth up to $775 million to Ukraine.#ArmUkraineNow — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 19, 2022

So an armed Ukraine is good, but an armed America is bad?

This sure is confusing.

Cry more about how you dislike people being well armed. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) September 12, 2022

Guess which tweet the left has embraced.

This shouldn’t be allowed!

Nobody should be allowed to own this many guns. We need to have laws that prevent this. — claudiaraesherman (@claudiaraesherm) September 12, 2022

It must be a threat to ‘muh democracy.’

Not everyone agrees with the left’s position on this.

That’s an awesome collection! — AB (@Brainstein12) September 12, 2022

It is a pretty sweet collection.

***

