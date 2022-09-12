Jon Cooper describes himself as ‘Former National Finance Chair of Draft Biden, LI Campaign Chair for Barack Obama.’

He recently shared a picture of a presumably American family with a lot of guns. He described it as ‘truly sick.’

It’s a little strange, considering Cooper’s apparent enthusiam for sending weapons to Ukraine.

So an armed Ukraine is good, but an armed America is bad?

This sure is confusing.

Guess which tweet the left has embraced.

This shouldn’t be allowed!

It must be a threat to ‘muh democracy.’

Not everyone agrees with the left’s position on this.

It is a pretty sweet collection.

