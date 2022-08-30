Millions of Americans were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they and their loved ones avoided getting sick.

People lost savings, wages, businesses, and more.

People are still understandably upset about this and Joe Rogan has some advice for them … Vote Republican.

It sounds like he is a fan of DeSantis, too.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JOE ROGAN: No one who is alive today has experienced a true pandemic, and I’m hoping that now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those GUEST: what do you tell those people? ROGAN: Vote Republican. That’s what a lot of them are going to do anyway. More than a million people transferred over to the Republican Party, I think, in 2021 alone. You look at guys like Ron DeSantis who kept Florida open and had some pretty reasonable policies about what to do about Covid and he mapped it out on television. He was widely criticized for this, for saying we need to protect our elders and make sure medical care is available for those people — and everyone else should be able to do what they want to do.

Watch below:

Some people are totally on board with this:

We all must make sure we get out and VOTE REPUBLICAN! it is time to take our country back https://t.co/T8Xq0uvPZ8 — CitizenSoldierVet (@VetCitizen) August 30, 2022

I’m noticing a trend here with reasonable and freedom-loving Americans: they’re all voting Republican. Also love the @GovRonDeSantis shout out! https://t.co/M6bwJvfZNR — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) August 29, 2022

Joe Rogan has better messaging, which is really common sense and “Everyman,” than Mitch and others in GOP leadership. https://t.co/Pq5F07ZaIF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 29, 2022

When it comes down to it, smart people don't have to agree on everything, but they must agree and recognize the difference between liberty and tyranny. Rogan does. https://t.co/xjSenjFPGe — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) August 29, 2022

Of course, this brought out some of the crazies, too:

Yeh just reward the party that refuses to respect election results. — Ray Finkle (@SirRudolf714) August 29, 2022

Isn’t it funny when the Left acts like they gracefully accepted the outcome of the 2016 election?