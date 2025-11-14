'Comparable,' Says NHS About Drug-Stimulated 'Chestfeeding Liquid' & the Internet Collectively NOPES Out

From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet
Laura W. | 6:30 PM on November 14, 2025
Imgflip

On today's episode of 'EWWW WTF,' we bring you a story about 'drug-induced chestfeeding liquid' that the U.K.'s NHS stated is comparable to a woman's real breast milk. According to The Telegraph, 'An NHS trust has said that breast milk produced by trans women who assigned male at birth is as good for babies as that produced by a mother who has given birth.'

So, yeah, no.

The Telegraph article continues:

In a letter to campaigners, The University of Sussex Hospitals NHS trust (USHT), said that the milk produced by trans women after taking a combination of drugs is 'comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby.' The hospital trust, which runs Royal Sussex County Hospital, Worthing Hospital, and Royal Alexandria Children's Hospital among others, was also the first in Britain to use the term 'chestfeeding' in place of breast feeding because it is considered by some to be more inclusive.

For normal and sane people, this is not only revolting, but dangerous in more ways than one, mainly for the baby in question.

Men attempting to force their fetish on innocent children must be taking the drugs progestin (which is normally prescribed to women to help their milk glands develop), then a drug like domperidone which is prescribed to women who struggle with breastfeeding. It helps to stimulate a hormone called prolactin which tells her body to produce milk. The manufacturer of domperidone, Janssen, actually recommends AGAINST it because of potential side effects it can have on the baby's heart. 

'[It] should be used during breastfeeding ONLY if your physician considers this clearly necessary.'

Considering that no man has EVER gotten pregnant and given birth in the course of human history, we would say that this does not fall under the banner of 'clearly necessary.' It's child abuse.

We can 100 percent relate to that.

As we stated before, this is absolutely a mentally ill man's sexual fetish that he is forcing upon an innocent child. In this writer's opinion, any man doing this should be charged with sex crimes against a child and labeled a pedophile for the rest of his life.

Ok, but the laugh we got from this one was badly needed LOL

So. Much. YES.

This used to be considered common sense before common sense became a superpower that only those of us on the right seem to possess.

At this point, it feels like officials are daring the public to stop asking basic questions and just clap. Sorry, but if the NHS wants everyone to swallow this whole, they’re going to need a much better explanation — and maybe a reality check while they’re at it.

