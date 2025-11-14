'Comparable,' Says NHS About Drug-Stimulated 'Chestfeeding Liquid' & the Internet Collectively NOPES Out

On today's episode of 'EWWW WTF,' we bring you a story about 'drug-induced chestfeeding liquid' that the U.K.'s NHS stated is comparable to a woman's real breast milk. According to The Telegraph, 'An NHS trust has said that breast milk produced by trans women who assigned male at birth is as good for babies as that produced by a mother who has given birth.'

So, yeah, no.

I have a strong stomach but without fail the phrase "drug induced chestfeeding liquid" makes me physically nauseous pic.twitter.com/45Gim9JRgm — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) November 13, 2025

The Telegraph article continues:

In a letter to campaigners, The University of Sussex Hospitals NHS trust (USHT), said that the milk produced by trans women after taking a combination of drugs is 'comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby.' The hospital trust, which runs Royal Sussex County Hospital, Worthing Hospital, and Royal Alexandria Children's Hospital among others, was also the first in Britain to use the term 'chestfeeding' in place of breast feeding because it is considered by some to be more inclusive.

For normal and sane people, this is not only revolting, but dangerous in more ways than one, mainly for the baby in question.

Man made horrors beyond comprehension — littleapostate (@littleapostate) November 13, 2025

Hormones and chemicals can pass through milk. What the heck are they feeding those poor babies?! — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) November 14, 2025

Men attempting to force their fetish on innocent children must be taking the drugs progestin (which is normally prescribed to women to help their milk glands develop), then a drug like domperidone which is prescribed to women who struggle with breastfeeding. It helps to stimulate a hormone called prolactin which tells her body to produce milk. The manufacturer of domperidone, Janssen, actually recommends AGAINST it because of potential side effects it can have on the baby's heart.

'[It] should be used during breastfeeding ONLY if your physician considers this clearly necessary.'

Considering that no man has EVER gotten pregnant and given birth in the course of human history, we would say that this does not fall under the banner of 'clearly necessary.' It's child abuse.

Absolutely and utterly disgusting.

Zero concern for or protection of the children. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) November 14, 2025

It makes me exceptionally homicidal. I wish it just made me sick. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 13, 2025

We can 100 percent relate to that.

This is revolting. Those poor babies 😭 — Neever H (@NeeverH) November 13, 2025

As we stated before, this is absolutely a mentally ill man's sexual fetish that he is forcing upon an innocent child. In this writer's opinion, any man doing this should be charged with sex crimes against a child and labeled a pedophile for the rest of his life.

Why are babies being treated as props in this depraved fantasy? We’re moving towards even already born children having no rights. — Marina Murphy ☧ (@MarinaMurphy93) November 13, 2025

Ok, but the laugh we got from this one was badly needed LOL

It is not.



We have no idea what the high doses of drugs used to induce lactation in men do to babies. And men don’t produce enough milk to feed a baby without supplemental formula.



It’s a fetish. And this notion we must affirm these men rather than protect babies is madness. https://t.co/UFJL9G0FnF — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 14, 2025

So. Much. YES.

Utter bollocks, and I apologise for the language. This shit should be made illegal. https://t.co/gJuyoGL4W2 — Mark “Beaker” Bate (@BeakerBate) November 14, 2025

Reminder: The breast feeding of infants is done by these female people known as "mothers." It is done to for the infant's sustenance, not to provide validation for perverted men who buy babies nor to provide sexual euphoria for pedophilic men who steal children from mothers. https://t.co/slN6gerdcy — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) November 14, 2025

This used to be considered common sense before common sense became a superpower that only those of us on the right seem to possess.

It is surely judgment on our nation that the NHS will refer to people other than women as having a cervix, as being able to "chestfeed", and to babies - when unwanted - as pregnancies to be removed or terminated.



Maybe question everything you hear from the NHS. https://t.co/Ot5zgGczuB — Dave Brennan (Brephos) (@BrephosUK) November 14, 2025

What in the dystopian nightmare did I just read https://t.co/EOHu2amO0q — The Overton Widow (@VictorianaSouth) November 13, 2025

It’s literally discharge coming out of a man’s body bc he’s pumped himself so full of drugs so that an innocent baby can suck on his nipple. It’s actually so beyond sick https://t.co/sOdLZO06aZ — 🎄☃️Catholic Charm ✞ ☃️🎄 (@CatholicCharm) November 13, 2025

At this point, it feels like officials are daring the public to stop asking basic questions and just clap. Sorry, but if the NHS wants everyone to swallow this whole, they’re going to need a much better explanation — and maybe a reality check while they’re at it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.