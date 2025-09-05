Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Issues

If you listen to the average proabortion person on social media, you will very likely hear that abortion is a positive thing for women and girls. Empowering. She's taking back control of her own body! They always go on to live happy and fulfilled lives when they don't have to deal with a pesky child that they never intended to have nor wanted in the first place.

The research, however, is not on their side. But when are they ever right about anything they believe?

David Fergusson's research is generally considered the best research available on this topic by experts in the field. Paper belowhttps://t.co/AkoASJcZAF — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) September 16, 2024

These numbers are significant. The results read ' There was consistent evidence to show that abortion was not associated with a reduction in rates of mental health problems.' The conclusion? 'There is no available evidence to suggest that abortion has therapeutic effects in reducing the mental health risks of unwanted or unintended pregnancy.'

This is big news, Dear Reader. It just didn't stop the ghouls from coming out of the woodwork.

Oh well if your hunch says so I guess that overturns all the carefully documented and quantified empirical evidence otherwise — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) September 17, 2024

Noted Chris — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) September 17, 2024

Now, yes, Dr. Miller shared this information almost exactly a year ago, but it's still information that people (especially women) need to have. Informed consent, remember? These are risks, and patients should be informed of all risks to any procedure they're considering. National Review recently shared updated information that falls in line with this research:

Abortion doesn’t erase pain. It often begins it.



A major study found women who had abortions were significantly more likely to suffer mental illness, substance abuse, and suicide attempts than those who had their baby. Women and babies deserve better than abortion.… — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) August 27, 2025

I had an abortion and it's never left me mentally.

I also became septic and I just had my right ilium removed due to the infection spreading to my pelvis.

Medication abortions aren't anywhere near as safe as pro-aborts claim. — Lee (@Lee__TX) September 16, 2024

True. Despite what people at outlets like ProPublica would have you believe, the recent deaths of women they discuss have been women dying from not only complications of the abortion pills, but malpractice as well. These pills carry major risks, and often times, women are instructed to lie to emergency room staff if they experience one of these complications. Which is negligence. Doctors always need to know about any medications you've recently taken when you show up to the ER. The number of drugs known to interact with mifepristone is 671. Let that number sink in.

364 of those interactions are major, 285 are moderate, and 22 are minor. There are 6 disease interactions.

In other words, it's not safer than Tylenol, ladies.

According to Patricia K. Coleman, in the British Journal of Psychiatry (2018), post-abortive women face an 85% increased risk of mental health problems. — LGoody (@Lgoody61) September 16, 2024

🚨 NEW STUDY: Abortion DOUBLES women’s risk of psychiatric hospitalization.



For years, the abortion lobby told women they could “move on” after ending a pregnancy.



The science says otherwise. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/CMbdzLq2mf — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) August 24, 2025

One would think that since the average proabortion person is allegedly concerned for the women and girls here, this would be information they would want as well.

Based on what I’ve read and heard over the years, this is actually true (more true than people realize or want to admit). I’ve spoken to many woman about this. Strong woman and not so strong woman. Killing your baby isn’t something you can simply forget and move on from. You can… — Lady Coffee from Colorado (@cooking17253) August 25, 2025

Absolutely I can vouch for that 1000%. Worst decision ever made in my entire life. — Jamie Falls (@JamieFalls525) August 24, 2025

Also, I and others on this platform serve in ministries that help women and men heal after abortion. We don’t need a study to know that abortion is traumatic.



Studies, when done well, can be informative, of course, but I think that many studies that attempt to measure the… https://t.co/zLXzMXBBC5 — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 16, 2024

There is a plethora of resources for post-abortive women, and also women who choose life for their child. Just reach out. You will not be rejected or shouted down like abortion advocates overwhelmingly tend to do with women who either don't choose abortion or regret theirs. They do not care for women and girls like they claim to, abortion is the only 'choice' they support.

There is help out there, you are not alone.

