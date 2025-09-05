Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Issues

Laura W. | 10:45 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you listen to the average proabortion person on social media, you will very likely hear that abortion is a positive thing for women and girls. Empowering. She's taking back control of her own body! They always go on to live happy and fulfilled lives when they don't have to deal with a pesky child that they never intended to have nor wanted in the first place.

The research, however, is not on their side. But when are they ever right about anything they believe?

These numbers are significant. The results read ' There was consistent evidence to show that abortion was not associated with a reduction in rates of mental health problems.' The conclusion? 'There is no available evidence to suggest that abortion has therapeutic effects in reducing the mental health risks of unwanted or unintended pregnancy.'

This is big news, Dear Reader. It just didn't stop the ghouls from coming out of the woodwork.

Now, yes, Dr. Miller shared this information almost exactly a year ago, but it's still information that people (especially women) need to have. Informed consent, remember? These are risks, and patients should be informed of all risks to any procedure they're considering. National Review recently shared updated information that falls in line with this research:

True. Despite what people at outlets like ProPublica would have you believe, the recent deaths of women they discuss have been women dying from not only complications of the abortion pills, but malpractice as well. These pills carry major risks, and often times, women are instructed to lie to emergency room staff if they experience one of these complications. Which is negligence. Doctors always need to know about any medications you've recently taken when you show up to the ER. The number of drugs known to interact with mifepristone is 671. Let that number sink in.

364 of those interactions are major, 285 are moderate, and 22 are minor. There are 6 disease interactions.

In other words, it's not safer than Tylenol, ladies.

One would think that since the average proabortion person is allegedly concerned for the women and girls here, this would be information they would want as well.

There is a plethora of resources for post-abortive women, and also women who choose life for their child. Just reach out. You will not be rejected or shouted down like abortion advocates overwhelmingly tend to do with women who either don't choose abortion or regret theirs. They do not care for women and girls like they claim to, abortion is the only 'choice' they support.

There is help out there, you are not alone.

***

