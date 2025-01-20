WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'

Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
Laura W.  |  10:20 AM on January 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Watch out, Dear Readers, we got a bada** over here! A TikTok user who goes by the handle 'ClayAgainstThemAll' (or maybe 'ClayAgainstTheMall', but we don't know why he would hate malls) has uploaded this beautifully hilarious video about how he imagines talking to someone he perceives to be 'MAGA', and this writer must have watched this video about 8 times now, giggling like a crazy person! Check it out:

Big trouble, y'all watch out!

ANNNNND we are dead.

Seriously, we can't stop laughing at this.

Not a good enough reason to use the word 'penetrate', LOL.

Move over Bruce Lee!

Yeah, Clay! Leave some ladies for the rest of the guys!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF.

That's what makes it SO. MUCH. FUNNIER.

Since the camera is not shaking with the cameraman's laughter, we have to assume he's standing there saying, 'yeah, I got it! Man, you look tough, Clay! That'll teach those MAGAs who's boss!'

ROFL

For precisely that reason, this writer is on Team TikTok.

When Clay messes around and remembers that people aren't made of cardboard and don't take too kindly to assault and battery, he's going to find out rather quickly just how bad his day can get. Happy Inauguration Day, Dear Readers!

