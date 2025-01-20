WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'

Watch out, Dear Readers, we got a bada** over here! A TikTok user who goes by the handle 'ClayAgainstThemAll' (or maybe 'ClayAgainstTheMall', but we don't know why he would hate malls) has uploaded this beautifully hilarious video about how he imagines talking to someone he perceives to be 'MAGA', and this writer must have watched this video about 8 times now, giggling like a crazy person! Check it out:
We're in trouble boys. pic.twitter.com/l1wruWjXj6— 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) January 19, 2025
Big trouble, y'all watch out!
Did your butt plug pop? pic.twitter.com/7tBCnnyMFU— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 20, 2025
ANNNNND we are dead.
Seriously, we can't stop laughing at this.
Back to the drawing board— 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) January 19, 2025
Omg he can penetrate cardboard?! 😱— cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) January 20, 2025
Not a good enough reason to use the word 'penetrate', LOL.
I'll hide my Amazon packages 😂 pic.twitter.com/rcfOFr41eY— Dean Dorame🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DorameDeano) January 20, 2025
Those who are made out of cardboard should be concerned. 😳— Neever H (@NeeverH) January 20, 2025
what kind of super-human can punch right through cardboard?— Booker T and the MG42's (@davegalt17) January 20, 2025
That form. That technique. The second coming of Wimp Lo!!! https://t.co/sC5PdUwViB— Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) January 20, 2025
Move over Bruce Lee!
Dude chill out. My wife's on this app... https://t.co/n0BzTzFeoA— ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 19, 2025
Yeah, Clay! Leave some ladies for the rest of the guys!
Sugar Ghey Leonard https://t.co/PBeQXVPoV4— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 19, 2025
OOF.
These people take themselves seriously! lol https://t.co/u7iKSkfDQP— Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) January 20, 2025
That's what makes it SO. MUCH. FUNNIER.
The worst part of this is someone is holding the camera for him.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 20, 2025
Since the camera is not shaking with the cameraman's laughter, we have to assume he's standing there saying, 'yeah, I got it! Man, you look tough, Clay! That'll teach those MAGAs who's boss!'
Not sure what's worse: this was captured willingly on video, or it was willingly posted publicly.— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 20, 2025
ROFL
Lol.— Catnjustme (@catnjustme) January 20, 2025
He punches like a girl
He's going to be sore tomorrow. Lol— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 19, 2025
This is like when you would see a kung fu master break a cinderblock… only much, much less impressive— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 20, 2025
BTW clips like this are the greatest arguments for keeping TikTok alive. It allows so many idiots to self identify https://t.co/1iAeNSdzEs
For precisely that reason, this writer is on Team TikTok.
I invite him to try his luck. pic.twitter.com/Hwj1jCyTr9— matthew jones (@greatimp) January 19, 2025
How ever will we survive? https://t.co/pCxLDU1vEE pic.twitter.com/v4z1GuaT70— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 20, 2025
When Clay messes around and remembers that people aren't made of cardboard and don't take too kindly to assault and battery, he's going to find out rather quickly just how bad his day can get. Happy Inauguration Day, Dear Readers!
