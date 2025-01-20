WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'

Watch out, Dear Readers, we got a bada** over here! A TikTok user who goes by the handle 'ClayAgainstThemAll' (or maybe 'ClayAgainstTheMall', but we don't know why he would hate malls) has uploaded this beautifully hilarious video about how he imagines talking to someone he perceives to be 'MAGA', and this writer must have watched this video about 8 times now, giggling like a crazy person! Check it out:

Big trouble, y'all watch out!

Did your butt plug pop? pic.twitter.com/7tBCnnyMFU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 20, 2025

ANNNNND we are dead.

Seriously, we can't stop laughing at this.

Back to the drawing board — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) January 19, 2025

Omg he can penetrate cardboard?! 😱 — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) January 20, 2025

Not a good enough reason to use the word 'penetrate', LOL.

I'll hide my Amazon packages 😂 pic.twitter.com/rcfOFr41eY — Dean Dorame🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DorameDeano) January 20, 2025

Those who are made out of cardboard should be concerned. 😳 — Neever H (@NeeverH) January 20, 2025

what kind of super-human can punch right through cardboard? — Booker T and the MG42's (@davegalt17) January 20, 2025

That form. That technique. The second coming of Wimp Lo!!! https://t.co/sC5PdUwViB — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) January 20, 2025

Move over Bruce Lee!

Dude chill out. My wife's on this app... https://t.co/n0BzTzFeoA — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 19, 2025

Yeah, Clay! Leave some ladies for the rest of the guys!

Sugar Ghey Leonard https://t.co/PBeQXVPoV4 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 19, 2025

OOF.

These people take themselves seriously! lol https://t.co/u7iKSkfDQP — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) January 20, 2025

That's what makes it SO. MUCH. FUNNIER.

The worst part of this is someone is holding the camera for him. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 20, 2025

Since the camera is not shaking with the cameraman's laughter, we have to assume he's standing there saying, 'yeah, I got it! Man, you look tough, Clay! That'll teach those MAGAs who's boss!'

Not sure what's worse: this was captured willingly on video, or it was willingly posted publicly. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 20, 2025

ROFL

Lol.



He punches like a girl — Catnjustme (@catnjustme) January 20, 2025

He's going to be sore tomorrow. Lol — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 19, 2025

This is like when you would see a kung fu master break a cinderblock… only much, much less impressive



BTW clips like this are the greatest arguments for keeping TikTok alive. It allows so many idiots to self identify https://t.co/1iAeNSdzEs — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 20, 2025

For precisely that reason, this writer is on Team TikTok.

I invite him to try his luck. pic.twitter.com/Hwj1jCyTr9 — matthew jones (@greatimp) January 19, 2025

How ever will we survive? https://t.co/pCxLDU1vEE pic.twitter.com/v4z1GuaT70 — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 20, 2025

When Clay messes around and remembers that people aren't made of cardboard and don't take too kindly to assault and battery, he's going to find out rather quickly just how bad his day can get. Happy Inauguration Day, Dear Readers!