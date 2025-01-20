Hit the Road Jack! Biden Drops One Final Selfie

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Laura W.  |  11:15 AM on January 20, 2025

Today is the day, Dear Readers! The day we have waited on for FOUR LONG YEARS. Biden and Harris are finally done and out the door! The last few days have been fairly eventful leading up to the inauguration of Donald Trump, full of pardons for people who say they're relieved despite simultaneously saying they did nothing that needs a presidential pardon, and commentators writing breathless posts and editorials about how they can legally and constitutionally stop Trump from taking the White House. It has been glorious.

Now we are left with one final selfie from President Biden and First Lady Jill.

If Democrats love America, they sure have an odd way of showing it considering they'd like to dismantle everything that makes America, you know, America.

Nailed it.

*WHEEZE*

The responses Biden is getting on this selfie are just pure gold.

Now, not everyone was happy about the fact that Biden and Harris are leaving. We even heard from one of our favorite grifters!

Who is this 'we' Jo is speaking of? Her and the usual eight or so 'reply guys' who white knight for her?

Oh, Ron...

That one is gonna leave a mark!

We're sensing a theme here.

Well done! 'Quiz Show', circa 1994. Another quote comes to mind that makes us think of Joe Biden's political career: 'I've stood on the shoulders of life and I've never gotten down into the dirt to build, to erect a foundation of my own. I've flown too high on borrowed wings. Everything came too easy.' If that doesn't perfectly encapsulate the sense of entitlement that permeates the American left, we don't know what does.

The gif usage by X users has been SOLID.

It really has been a LONG four years.

Goodbye Joe! Goodbye Jill! Goodbye Kamala! Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!

