Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thr...
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the...
VIP
If You Listen to Only One Joe Rogan Podcast Episode, Make It This...
Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED
Merry Krampus! Serious Street Scares are SNOW Joke to Kids in Austria (WATCH)
VIP
Bill Kristol Certain This Great Nation Will Overcome the Temporary Embarrassment of Presid...
WATCH: RFK Jr. Cooks His Turkey in Truly EPIC Fashion
Columnist Says Joe Biden Must Do the Right Thing and Formally Cancel Thanksgiving
VIP
Give Thanks for Beauty
New York Times: Maureen Dowd's Brother Is Doing the Trump Dance
Feel the ACTUAL Joy: Maye Musk Says Elon, Trump Are Having Fun Because...
USA TODAY: We Can’t Share Thanksgiving Because You Voted to Deport People Like...

INSANITY: Maryland Family Will Seek Asylum in Canada if Trump Prohibits Child Sex Changes

Laura W.  |  8:00 AM on November 29, 2024
Meme

We know leftists aren't the most mentally sound people out there, but man, sometimes we come across a story like this one and it really makes us question whether we want Jesus to come back sooner than later.

Advertisement

A Maryland couple has made the decision to move to Canada if the Trump administration implements a policy to prohibit drastic and permanent surgeries regarding the 'gender' transition of their minor child.

This family has already moved from Missouri to Maryland when MO banned hormone therapy and puberty blockers for anyone under the age of eighteen. Which, for the record, we think is entirely reasonable.

Their child is only twelve years old. Let that marinate for a moment. 

Twelve. Years. Old.

This is a prepubescent child who is already on hormones to block their natural biology. This is extremely unhealthy and dangerous.

Canadian citizens have weighed in on this. 

Check it out:

Recommended

OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Full disclosure: when this writer's daughter was about six years old, she identified as a mermaid and requested to live in the bathtub. This was not permitted, and the child was furious ... for about ten minutes and then the child decided that she identified as a wooly mammoth and wanted to wrap up in towels because she got cold. Because she was, and get this, A CHILD.

When your child tells you 'I'm Superman', you don't give them a cape and send them up to the roof to let them try and fly. That would be insane.

This is no different.

This is a new generation of parents who are terrified to subject their children to the word 'no'. They feel that that is abusive and traumatizing.

Yeahhhh, you don't want to get MAID.

Tags: CANADA GENDER TRANSITION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PUBERTY BLOCKERS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL
Sam J.
Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED
Laura W.
GRAB YOUR POPCORN! Fox News Reports There's Chaos in the Democratic Party (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: RFK Jr. Cooks His Turkey in Truly EPIC Fashion
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign Grateful Calvin
Advertisement