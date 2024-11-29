INSANITY: Maryland Family Will Seek Asylum in Canada if Trump Prohibits Child Sex Changes

We know leftists aren't the most mentally sound people out there, but man, sometimes we come across a story like this one and it really makes us question whether we want Jesus to come back sooner than later.

A Maryland couple has made the decision to move to Canada if the Trump administration implements a policy to prohibit drastic and permanent surgeries regarding the 'gender' transition of their minor child.

This family has already moved from Missouri to Maryland when MO banned hormone therapy and puberty blockers for anyone under the age of eighteen. Which, for the record, we think is entirely reasonable.

Maryland family says they will seek asylum in Canada if Trump ban on child sex changes go into effecthttps://t.co/AnTj4kmyqB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 29, 2024

Their child is only twelve years old. Let that marinate for a moment.

Twelve. Years. Old.

This is a prepubescent child who is already on hormones to block their natural biology. This is extremely unhealthy and dangerous.

Arrest them. They are child abusers — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) November 29, 2024

These people are criminals. In a sane world the children would be removed from them and raised responsibly — Danny B (@Willb14all) November 29, 2024

Canadian citizens have weighed in on this.

Check it out:

No thanks. — LostCanadian (@LostCanadian3) November 29, 2024

Not welcome — Ray Canuck - PPC or Globalism (@RayLebl06571404) November 29, 2024

Hell no! Stay the eff away from our children! We already have enough loonies here! — Ashton (@Asht10n) November 29, 2024

Full disclosure: when this writer's daughter was about six years old, she identified as a mermaid and requested to live in the bathtub. This was not permitted, and the child was furious ... for about ten minutes and then the child decided that she identified as a wooly mammoth and wanted to wrap up in towels because she got cold. Because she was, and get this, A CHILD.

When your child tells you 'I'm Superman', you don't give them a cape and send them up to the roof to let them try and fly. That would be insane.

This is no different.

These people are insane. — 🌴💜Boycott Disney 2024💛 🇺🇸 (@FrittsJensen) November 29, 2024

This is a new generation of parents who are terrified to subject their children to the word 'no'. They feel that that is abusive and traumatizing.

Word of caution to asylum seekers going to Canada, don't tell them you're suffering from depression or any chronic mental health condition. — Dusty Storm (@DustyStorm1897) November 29, 2024

Yeahhhh, you don't want to get MAID.