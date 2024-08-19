The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for Our Guns (WATCH)

In an interview from 2019 that Tim Young has reposted, Kamala Harris, in no uncertain terms, reminds us of the tyrannical goals she has if she is elected president.

Watch:

Kamala promises to take your guns if she's elected President...



That's what her gun "buy back" proposal is... she'll take your guns.



This is from 2019. pic.twitter.com/8FkJnGzwke — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 18, 2024

Let us reiterate a key part of what she says in this video: her 'buyback' program will be mandatory. That's straight up confiscation, there's no way around that.

Another unconstitutional move by the democratic liars. https://t.co/aMltQV9JRx — David Blakley (@dblakley93) August 19, 2024

Question: Gun owners are not going to comply, so when she uses force who is going to be the ones applying the force? Will the American armed forces follow her down that road? Either way It will be a no win for anyone. Think of the ramifications either way. https://t.co/t2UOY6B4jc — Jim Douglas (@JimDoug04042273) August 19, 2024

Definitely something to think about.

She is demonstrably stupid. — Mike (@elcidwarhorse86) August 18, 2024

And the left will trip all over themselves to vote for her and 'make history'.

It's all very, very stupid, and it's only going to get stupider.

She gave the Taliban tens of billions of high-tech American weapons but wants to violate American's constitutional rights. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 19, 2024

All gun owners better vote for Trump https://t.co/EA0vVtRRRI — JimmyChiTown 🇺🇲 (@JimmyChitown) August 18, 2024

Not for sale!!! — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) August 19, 2024

This really does beg the question, how can our government buy something back they didn't sell in the first place?

How about getting dangerous criminals off of the streets, what a twit ! — Lori Partain (@LlpartainLori) August 19, 2024

You'd think that would be far more reasonable.

🔫 I don’t think so Comrade Kamala 🔫 — Raised Right (@RightMsmagnolia) August 18, 2024

I lost all mine in a boating accident. Oopsies. — delmer paul (@mrdelmerpaul) August 18, 2024

We foresee quite a few of these tragic boating accidents if the Dems keep hold of the White House.

The British tried that in 1775... — Kirk (@KirkAdams2022) August 18, 2024

There's plenty of room on the calendar for another holiday, just sayin'.

She cannot win. — aka (@akafacehots) August 18, 2024

Between this and her proposal to use the DOJ to override state abortion laws you really have to wonder who the REAL threat to democracy is.

So, get out and vote like your rights depend on it.

Because they do.