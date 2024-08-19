Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and...
Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since...
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn...
'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is...
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Tim Walz is FAR from Likable and His Classism Should Repulse Americans
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well...
This Does Not Spark Joy: DNC Demonstrates CLEAR Choice This Election Year
Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About...

The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for Our Guns (WATCH)

Laura W.  |  11:10 AM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In an interview from 2019 that Tim Young has reposted, Kamala Harris, in no uncertain terms, reminds us of the tyrannical goals she has if she is elected president. 

Advertisement

Watch:

Let us reiterate a key part of what she says in this video: her 'buyback' program will be mandatory. That's straight up confiscation, there's no way around that.

Definitely something to think about.

And the left will trip all over themselves to vote for her and 'make history'. 

It's all very, very stupid, and it's only going to get stupider.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This really does beg the question, how can our government buy something back they didn't sell in the first place?

You'd think that would be far more reasonable.

We foresee quite a few of these tragic boating accidents if the Dems keep hold of the White House.

There's plenty of room on the calendar for another holiday, just sayin'.

Between this and her proposal to use the DOJ to override state abortion laws you really have to wonder who the REAL threat to democracy is. 

So, get out and vote like your rights depend on it.

Because they do.

Tags: DEMOCRATS GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS KAMALA HARRIS GUN CONFISCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014
Doug P.
'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement