BREAKING: Tim Burchett Calls for ND Lawmaker to be HANGED for Traveling to Pay for Sex With Minor

HOO BOY. Buckle up, Dear Readers, because this one is a doozy. We'll provide some background information first.
At the beginning of August of this year, a powerful former North Dakota lawmaker, Ray Holmberg, pled guilty in federal court to traveling to Europe with the purposes of paying a minor for sex. Holmberg was indicted in October of 2023 'travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and receipt and attempted receipt of child sexual abuse material'. Holmberg agreed to plead guilty to the former charge, and prosecutors would move to dismiss the latter and recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range.
Holmberg resigned in 2022 after serving more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate
Now, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett has now called for him to be hanged.
BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett calls for North Dakota lawmaker Ray Holmberg, who has pleaded guilty to traveling to pay for s*x with a minor, to be hanged.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 17, 2024
This statement has brought attention to the severity of Holmberg’s actions and the need for accountability in cases of exploitation and abuse. The congressman’s call for such a drastic punishment underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of protecting minor children.
Is he wrong…?— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 17, 2024
This writer obviously cannot speak for everyone here at Twitchy, but it seems pretty reasonable that anyone who harms a child should receive the harshest punishment.
Excellent idea— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 17, 2024
Who’s with me? pic.twitter.com/O95RUwzZJN— Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) August 17, 2024
Seems a fitting and just punishment for sexual predators who target children. Just sayin'.
I'm a wood chipper kind of guy but hanging works— Malicore (@Malicetothecore) August 17, 2024
This appears to be the pretty prevalent opinion here. Some comments are much more graphic, as we're sure you can imagine, so we will LEAVE it to your imagination.
Recommended
I have zero issues with that and not really sure who does?— Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) August 17, 2024
Capital punishment sounds like a fair sentence for sex with a child.
one less pedo? sounds good.— mainelyfree (@mainelyfree) August 17, 2024
I'm okay with this. https://t.co/7xF66pHt3w— Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) August 17, 2024
Tough, but fair. https://t.co/C2vyAbe2Jm— Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) August 17, 2024
https://t.co/wiENMAkBvv pic.twitter.com/s92LHYaikp— Hoyt1313 (@Hoyt1313) August 17, 2024
According to reporting by the Associated Press:
The travel charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised release.
In the plea agreement, Holmberg acknowledged that he had “repeatedly traveled from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Prague, Czech Republic with a motivating purpose of engaging in commercial sex with adolescent-age individuals under the age of 18 years.”
Sounds reasonable to me 🤷🏻 https://t.co/HoKUvKcmr2— PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) August 17, 2024
And…? https://t.co/uvIC1ChsDc— SlowlyDying (@SlowlyDyingmrna) August 17, 2024
Seems no one opposes the suggestion from Representative Burchett. What say you, Dear Readers?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member