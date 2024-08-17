BREAKING: Tim Burchett Calls for ND Lawmaker to be HANGED for Traveling to Pay for Sex With Minor

HOO BOY. Buckle up, Dear Readers, because this one is a doozy. We'll provide some background information first.

At the beginning of August of this year, a powerful former North Dakota lawmaker, Ray Holmberg, pled guilty in federal court to traveling to Europe with the purposes of paying a minor for sex. Holmberg was indicted in October of 2023 'travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and receipt and attempted receipt of child sexual abuse material'. Holmberg agreed to plead guilty to the former charge, and prosecutors would move to dismiss the latter and recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range.

Advertisement

Holmberg resigned in 2022 after serving more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate

Now, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett has now called for him to be hanged.

BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett calls for North Dakota lawmaker Ray Holmberg, who has pleaded guilty to traveling to pay for s*x with a minor, to be hanged. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 17, 2024

This statement has brought attention to the severity of Holmberg’s actions and the need for accountability in cases of exploitation and abuse. The congressman’s call for such a drastic punishment underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of protecting minor children.

Is he wrong…? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 17, 2024

This writer obviously cannot speak for everyone here at Twitchy, but it seems pretty reasonable that anyone who harms a child should receive the harshest punishment.

Excellent idea — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 17, 2024

Seems a fitting and just punishment for sexual predators who target children. Just sayin'.

I'm a wood chipper kind of guy but hanging works — Malicore (@Malicetothecore) August 17, 2024

This appears to be the pretty prevalent opinion here. Some comments are much more graphic, as we're sure you can imagine, so we will LEAVE it to your imagination.

I have zero issues with that and not really sure who does?

Capital punishment sounds like a fair sentence for sex with a child. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) August 17, 2024

one less pedo? sounds good. — mainelyfree (@mainelyfree) August 17, 2024

According to reporting by the Associated Press:

The travel charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised release. In the plea agreement, Holmberg acknowledged that he had “repeatedly traveled from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Prague, Czech Republic with a motivating purpose of engaging in commercial sex with adolescent-age individuals under the age of 18 years.”







In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl detailed the allegations against Holmberg, including his emails with others related to his encounters in Prague. Puhl said he made 14 trips to Prague from 2011 to 2021 and frequented a villa that one travel companion described as a brothel that had teenage male masseuses. Another travel companion told investigators that he paid for the nights at the villa because Holmberg did not want his name on the register, Puhl said.

Advertisement

Sounds reasonable to me 🤷🏻 https://t.co/HoKUvKcmr2 — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) August 17, 2024

Seems no one opposes the suggestion from Representative Burchett. What say you, Dear Readers?